Grenell: Illegal Status Led to Abrego Garcia’s Deportation

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | April 15, 2025 8:30 PM
AP Photo/John Locher

El Salvadoran illegal alien Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who has gained media attention over the month for being allegedly wrongfully deported, was actually deported because he was in the U.S. illegally, Ric Grenell, President Trump’s envoy for special missions, said Monday.

“Look, the only way that this makes sense from the legacy media standpoint is if you assume that sanctuary cities are not illegal, that you assume that breaking federal immigration laws are something we just don't care about,” Grenell told Newsmax. “That’s what the Democrats have been telling us for years… the media have been telling us for years that ‘sanctuary cities’ is this nice name where you go and you’re safe. No, it’s a place where you go and you get to ignore federal law.

“All we ever heard from the left and from the media for the last four years is that the rule of law this, the rule of law that, except they are the ones who created the sanctuary cities idea where you get to break immigration laws and no one gets to deport you,” Grenell continued. “This guy is illegal. He's an El Salvadorian citizen, and he's going back to El Salvador because he is not in our country legally.”

Even though Garcia was allegedly deported “in error,” El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said during a meeting with Trump on Monday that he would not return him to the U.S.

“How can I return him to the United States? Like if I smuggle him into the United States? Of course, I'm not going to do it. The question is preposterous,” Bukele said.

“We’re not very fond of releasing terrorists,” Bukele added when asked about releasing Garcia into his own country.

“They'd love to have a criminal released into our country. These are sick people,” Trump subsequently said.

The U.S. originally sent Abrego Garcia to El Salvador on March 15th.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

