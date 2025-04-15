The Latest ICE Arrest Is Going to Trigger a Meltdown...If It Hasn't Already

Federal immigration officers arrested a pro-Palestinian student organizer on Monday. It carries a bit of irony as this person, Mohsen Mahdawi, was apprehended by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a meeting about obtaining American citizenship. Vermont Democrats have already voiced outrage over Mahdawi’s arrest; his residence is White River Junction. The New York Times has a lengthy piece about this man who is a practicing Buddhist, which partially influenced him to walk away from organizing these pro-terrorist brouhahas, along with being cognizant of his immigration status. Of course, the publication added he hasn’t been charged with a crime. That’s not the point (via NYT):

“The fight for freedom of Palestine and the fight against antisemitism go hand-in-hand because injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” says Mohsen Mahdawi, co-president of Columbia's Palestinian Students Union. https://t.co/xh91MwzdHe pic.twitter.com/CsBehwMWEc — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) December 6, 2023

Rabid antisemite and 16-year Columbia student Mohsen Mahdawi has been taken into custody by ICE.



StopAntisemitism exposed his dangerous antisemitic and anti-American rhetoric in 2024.



Justifying, glorifying, and promoting terrorism while a guest in America is no longer… pic.twitter.com/DGyeuCfXAH — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) April 14, 2025

Mohsen Mahdawi, an organizer of pro-Palestinian demonstrations last year at Columbia University, was detained by immigration officials on Monday after arriving for an appointment in Vermont that he thought was a step toward becoming a U.S. citizen, his lawyers said. Hours later, Mr. Mahdawi’s mother, older sister and lawyers were scrambling to find him after his abrupt detention at an immigration center in Colchester, Vt. His lawyers requested a temporary restraining order to prevent federal officials from transferring him to a more conservative jurisdiction — a tactic used to deport at least four other college demonstrators. A Vermont federal judge, William K. Sessions III, swiftly granted that request, ordering that Mr. Mahdawi, an outspoken critic of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, not be removed from the United States or transferred out of Vermont until he orders otherwise. His lawyers said that as of Monday afternoon, they had confirmed that he was still in Vermont. “This is their M.O.,” Mr. Mahdawi’s lawyer, Luna Droubi, said. “They just continue to hide the individual to the point where their attorneys can’t quite understand or identify where to file. And so, you know, we’re operating blind, and they have all the information, and yet we’re tasked with attempting to file in the right jurisdiction.” […] After the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Mr. Mahdawi, who is in his mid-30s, co-founded Dar: the Palestinian Student Society at Columbia University, with Mr. Khalil, to “celebrate Palestinian culture, history and identity,” according to his lawyers’ petition. He also helped found Columbia University Apartheid Divest, a broader coalition that went on to lead many pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus, pushing the university to divest from Israel.

Oh, and they found his one Jewish friend, who spoke fondly of this pro-Hamas operative:

Mr. Mahdawi’s friend Mikey Baratz described him as deeply empathetic and said that, at his core, Mr. Mahdawi believed that all humans deserved to be treated with dignity. Mr. Mahdawi reached out to Mr. Baratz about six months ago because he wanted to meet Israeli students at Columbia — Mr. Baratz is Jewish and was born and raised in Israel until he left at the age of 12.

The BDS movement is antisemitic. Every student group, organization, and cause that's affiliated with the so-called Palestinian cause oozes antisemitism and calls for the destruction of Israel. So, goodbye, Mahdawi. It’s also irrelevant that he’s been a legal resident for years. There was an election in 20204 and the American people gave Donald Trump the green light to find and deport illegal aliens, including those with green cards who support Hamas and mayhem on college campuses. The point is that no green card would've been issued if we knew about these affiliations from the start.

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but Piers Morgan perfectly described the situation regarding these pro-Hamas college kids getting the boot:

🚨NEW: @piersmorgan drops truth bombs in regards to Mahmoud Khalil case and stuns the panelists.



“If that had been, honestly, white supremacists treating black students like that, they’d be out of the country in 10 minutes.”



Even Bill Maher responds, “That’s completely true.”… pic.twitter.com/CoOZ3wLEJI — The Gas Stove 🔥 (@TheGasStovee) April 12, 2025

Bye-bye, man. Good. Bye.