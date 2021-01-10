China
VIP

CBP Intercepts Large Shipment of Fake Surgical Masks from China

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
 @BronsonStocking
|
Posted: Jan 10, 2021 1:50 PM
  Share   Tweet  
CBP Intercepts Large Shipment of Fake Surgical Masks from China

Source: Courtesy Photo of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

A large shipment of counterfeit surgical masks was recently intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

The discovery of 21 boxes containing 10,080 counterfeit surgical masks labeled as 3M Mask Model 1860 happened just before Christmas. Officers noted the boxes were labeled as made in the USA despite being imported from a consumer electronics company in Shenzhen, China. 

The information provided with the shipment did not meet the requirements of the 3M Safe Guard product authentication process. CBP’s Centers of Excellence and Expertise ultimately determined the surgical masks to be counterfeit.  

"Our officers are not only protecting the integrity of the American economy through trademark enforcement, they are preventing potentially dangerous and faulty masks from being distributed to our frontline medical personnel," said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. "This underscores how counterfeiters completely disregard the human lives while padding their bank accounts."

CBP said the masks were headed to a sales company in Union City, California. The masks had a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price value of $65,520 had the products been genuine.

In Apr. 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, agents in Cincinnati intercepted another large shipment from China of counterfeit masks. Those masks were en route to a residence in Texas. 

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
What's Happening to a Public School Teacher Who Attended the D.C. Protest Should Worry Us All
Bronson Stocking
State Legislator Who Attended Capitol Riot Resigns Following Arrest
Bronson Stocking
Congressional Democrats Had an Opportunity to Formally Condemn Mob Violence. They Squandered It.
Bronson Stocking
Jonathan Turley Issues a Warning to Democrats About Impeachment 2.0
Beth Baumann
How Seven Republicans Hope Biden Will Help Put Impeachment to Rest
Beth Baumann

These Are the Demands DC's Mayor Has for Inauguration Day
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular