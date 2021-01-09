Twitter

A Violent Phrase Trended on Twitter Moments After Trump's Account Was Canceled

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
 @BronsonStocking
Posted: Jan 09, 2021 3:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magan

Twitter is claiming to be clamping down on those who incite violence. But they are not really. 

On Friday, the Big Tech giant permanently suspended the President of the United States, Donald Trump. The tech giant purportedly banned the president "due to the risk of further incitement of violence." But moments later, the phrase "hang Mike Pence" was trending on Twitter.

According to Fox News, the violence-inciting phrase "Hang Mike Pence" trended on Friday after hitting around 14,000 tweets. 

"We blocked the phrase and other variations of it from trending," a Twitter spokesperson told Fox News on Saturday. "We want trends to promote healthy discussions on Twitter."

Fox reported the phrase was trending because pro-Trump demonstrators allegedly chanted the phrase "Hang Mike Pence" outside the Capitol on Wednesday. Still, some considered it hypocritical to allow the trend at all considering Trump was just suspended for purportedly inciting violence.

Twitter's bans "due to risk of further incitement of violence" are predictably one-sided. When murderous, left-wing mobs were rioting last year, Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Maxine Waters, Ayanna Pressley, and Nancy Pelosi made comments and tweets encouraging further unrest

And here's another tweet the Twitter censors must have missed. 

