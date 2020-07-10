Scalise Reacts After Pelosi Appears to Condone Violent Mobs Tearing Down Statues

After gloating about the Supreme Court's rulings on President Trump's tax returns, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the weeks long campaign by protesters to tear down statues across the country. In the wake of the tragic Minneapolis police killing George Floyd, some people have turned to vandalism and decapitation of monuments of our nation's Founding Fathers because of their ties to slavery.

Pelosi has signaled her intention to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol. Say what you will, but at least it would be done in a civil manner. The mobs tearing down statues, beheading them, or spraying spray paint on them, are just plain breaking the law.

But what is the speaker's response to their behavior?

"People will do what they do."

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) is among the lawmakers who are outraged by her cavalier attitude.

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy noted in a similar statement that Pelosi's job is to write laws.

"Instead, she encourages mobs to break them," he said. "She is complicit with criminal activity, plain and simple."

McCarthy echoed President Trump's message that it's time to restore law and order. One way to do that, he said, is to prosecute the statue hunting vandals. And should local governments refuse to comply, the Republican leader added that Congress should withhold federal funding.

The RNC's Liz Harrington knew why Pelosi didn't denounce the mobs vandalizing cities all over the country. Because they're "her base."