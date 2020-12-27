Authorities Identify Nashville RV Bomber Through DNA Evidence

At a press conference on Sunday, officials leading the investigation into the Christmas Day explosion of a recreation vehicle parked in Downtown Nashville identified Anthony Quinn Warner as the bomber. The United States attorney overseeing the investigation said Warner perished in the blast.

Forensic testing was used to determine that remains found at the scene matched the DNA of Anthony Warner.

On Saturday, federal investigators revealed that a person of interest had been identified in the case, and federal investigators were spotted on Saturday searching a home associated with Anthony Warner.

An anonymous source told the Associated Press that authorities had "found human remains in the vicinity of the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville early Christmas morning. It is unclear how the remains are related to the Friday explosion or whether they might belong to the person believed to be responsible or a victim."

Warner has been described as a computer expert and a social recluse.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Christmas morning, police responded to reports of shots being fired. It was then officers discovered the recreational vehicle with a recorded warning, stating "All buildings in this area must be evacuated now. All buildings in this area must be evacuated now." Officers worked to clear the area in the minutes leading up to the explosion.

Thanks in large part to the efforts of six officers, only three people were injured when the vehicle exploded. Several nearby buildings were severely damaged, windows shattered for several blocks, water lines ruptured and service outages were reported across the city.