Person of Interest Identified in Nashville Explosion

Federal investigators have identified a person of interest in the case of a recreational vehicle that exploded in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on Christmas Day. CBS News reports that federal investigators are now searching a home associated with a person of interest identified in connection with the blast.

(Via CBS News)

A law enforcement source told CBS News at least one person of interest has been identified in connection to the recreational vehicle that exploded on Christmas morning, rocking downtown Nashville. Multiple sources confirm that Anthony Quinn Warner, a Nashville area resident, had a similar make and model RV as the one in photos released to the public. Warner was described as a 63-year-old White man. Federal agents are at the address listed to Warner. FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Korneski said Saturday there is no indication of additional explosive threats. He said officials had received about 500 tips and are "not working on any assumptions."

Police responded to reports of shots being fired shortly after 6 a.m. on Christmas morning. The officers then discovered a recreational vehicle with a recorded warning, stating "All buildings in this area must be evacuated now. All buildings in this area must be evacuated now."

Beth wrote earlier about the heroic efforts of six Metro Nashville Police officers who sprang into action, knocking on doors and evacuating nearby residents just minutes before the blast. Thanks in large part to the efforts of these six officers, only three people were injured when the vehicle exploded. Several nearby buildings were severely damaged, windows were shattered for several blocks, water lines were ruptured and service outages were experienced across the city.

The Associated Press reported that a body was found a short time after the explosion in the nearby vicinity. An anonymous source told the AP that "authorities have found human remains in the vicinity of the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville early Christmas morning. It is unclear how the remains are related to the Friday explosion or whether they might belong to the person believed to be responsible or a victim."

On Friday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said no suspects nor motive have been announced behind the explosion that rocked Nashville's historic Second Avenue near Broadway.

"This was a terrible day, but Nashville has faced other challenges, particularly this year," the mayor said. "We can rebuild and get back to normal. This morning’s attack on our community was intended to create chaos and fear in this season of peace and hope, but the spirit of our city cannot be broken."

Matt wrote about an odd interview the mayor gave following the explosion. While addressing the public, Mayor Cooper said that first responders were going "to do everything and make sure, you know, that this is the only explosion that happens in Nashville today." The mayor then started to laugh, perhaps nervously, which many found inappropriate considering the city had just been targeted by a vehicle bomb.

The Nashville Police Department has released security footage of the exploding recreational vehicle.