Police Union Chair Explains Why Officers Aren't Lining Up Behind Cop-Hater Joe Biden

Joe Biden and his Democratic ilk have been exposed as cop haters in a year marked by leftist violence targeting police officers. Joe Biden believes that cops are systemically racist, the foundational lie that is fueling the left's violence and death directed at our men and women in blue.

It's not surprising then that the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the nation's largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers, has endorsed President Trump, an ardent defender of police officers and the rule of law. CNN invited FOP Chairman Rob Pride on its network to interrogate the FOP's decision-making process that led the union to endorse President Trump. It's not rocket science, CNN. The left hates cops.

"The FOP has the most democratic process for our endorsement of president," Pride explained. "We on the national executive board, we don't tell our members who we are going to endorse. They tell us. We have a process where we send a questionnaire to the candidates, they send it back, we distribute that questionnaire to our local lodges and to all our members."

Biden's questionnaire probably came back with the words "pigs in a blanket, fry 'em like bacon" scribbled all over it. The Biden team is a bunch of cop haters who bailed out violent criminals as leftists thugs terrorized the streets of Minnesota. Joe Biden's bright idea for police officers protecting their own lives is to just shoot murderous thugs in the leg. These are the unrealistic, stupid, and dangerous policies that cops can expect from a Biden-Harris administration.

It's no wonder, as Pride acknowledged, that the FOP's more than 350,000 members overwhelmingly voted to endorse President Trump.

"I'll tell you, the biggest reason really is the president's unwavering support of law enforcement," Pride continued.

Pride said the president and his administration have involved the FOP in policy-making decisions on issues relating to law enforcement and prison reform.

"He engages law enforcement in those important decisions, and he has clearly and continually voiced his support for police officers even during these turbulent times," Pride explained.

The Democratic Party's hatred for cops was unmasked this year following months of violent riots where hundreds of men and women in blue were injured. Leftists mobs followed injured officers to the hospitals to wish death to them and their families. While some Democrats ignored the bloodshed, others defended it, and many pushed forward on plans to defund and dismantle police departments even as cops came under relentless attack by the left-wing mob.

Anyone who doesn't want arsonists, looters, and mob violence destroying the inner cities and spilling over to the suburbs should following the FOP's lead and cast their support behind President Trump.



