The One Thing 'Defund the Police' Advocates All Have in Common

The same movement that produced widespread looting, arson, cop-killing and vandalism last week is now calling on politicians to defund the police this week. Apparently, the police are really cramping these people's style.

In what was left of Minneapolis, a mob of protesters pulled the progressive mayor out of his home over the weekend and demanded to know, yes or no, whether the mayor would support defunding the police. "We don't want no mo police," the speaker shouted through a megaphone. When the mayor answered no, the crowd yelled obscenities, flipped the mayor the bird, and told the community-organizing mayor to go back home. The next day, a veto-proof majority of city councilmembers announced their intention to defund and dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department, a process rioters began a few days earlier when they burned down the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct Headquarters. The craziness soon went viral with Democrats all over the country openly calling for the defunding of police departments.

Trump Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh noticed one thing the "defund the police" loons all have in common: they all support Joe Biden for president.

"This is not something that we at the Trump campaign or Republicans anywhere made up," Murtaugh began. "All you have to do is look around the country and see exactly what's happening. When these folks say 'defund the police,' that's precisely what they mean."

The mainstream media, in campaign mode, has been desperately spinning the "defund the police" narrative for Democrats, trying but failing to assure voters that surely the phrase "defund the police" doesn't actually mean defund the police. But these loons actually mean it.

"All you have to do is look at the mayors of our two largest cities," Murtaugh continued, "the mayor of New York, the mayor of Los Angeles, shifting money away from police departments. ... You have elected officials all over the place, all Democrats, supporting defunding the police. The mayor of San Francisco, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Bennie Thompson. You have members of Congress not willing to actually say whether they agree with it or not, and they all have one thing in common. They all support ... Joe Biden's candidacy to run for President of the United States. Joe Biden is on the defund the police train whether he knows it or not and it has already left the Democratic station."

"They all support Joe Biden's candidacy to run for president of the United States. Joe Biden is on the Defund the Police train whether he knows it or not and it has already left the Democrat station."

Biden can say he doesn't support the loons wanting to abolish cops, but they sure support him.