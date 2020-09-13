WATCH: Black Lives Matter Rioters Rush the Hospital Where Two LA Sheriff Deputies Were Taken

Two Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputies were sitting in their patrol car in Compton on Saturday night when they were ambushed and shot at pointblank range. Surveillance video shows the two officers did nothing to deserve the ambush and it came on without warning or provocation.

When the two deputies – a 31-year-old mother of a 6 six-year-old and a 24-year-old male – were rushed to the hospital, rioters showed up outside of the emergency room. Rioters shouted, "We hope they die!"

The LA County Sheriffs Department had to take to Twitter to remind people not to block the emergency room entries and exits because it prohibits citizens from receiving medical treatment, especially if they're being transported by ambulance.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE.

To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling "We hope they die" referring to 2 LA Sheriff's ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People's lives are at stake when ambulances can't get through. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Black Lives Matter activists confront law enforcement at Los Angeles hospital where wounded officers were taken after they were shot.



"To their family: I hope they f**king die.”

pic.twitter.com/bPgatQZYRI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 13, 2020

One rioter at the event referred to the two deputies as "members of America's most notorious gang."

When the group approached the hospital, they were told to leave. The rioters thought they automatically had access to the hospital, which police reminded them was private property. They were so determined to get inside they suddenly changed their tune, saying they were needing medical treatment.

BLM protesters trying to breach St. Francis hospital where two officers are fighting for their lives after being shot in an ambush.

Part 1 pic.twitter.com/0x3uj04ahW — special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) September 13, 2020

BLM protesters trying to breach St. Francis hospital where two officers are fighting for their lives after being shot in an ambush.

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/8W3ciYNtmo — special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) September 13, 2020

Rioters yelled at the police saying, "That's why you're dying one by one."

BLM protesters trying to breach St. Francis hospital where two officers are fighting for their lives after being shot in an ambush.



"Y`all gonna die one by one" - BLM LA

Part 3 pic.twitter.com/Mc073mOpTD — special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) September 13, 2020

To make matters even worse, sheriffs struggled to arrest one of the rioters. A woman got involved in the tussle and was later identified as NPR's Josie Huang.

(1/3) #LASD Century Sheriff’s Station Watch Commander reports the following:



After deputies issued a dispersal order for the unlawful assembly of a group of protesters blocking the hospital emergency entrance & exits, a male adult protester refused to comply & cooperate… — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

(2/3) During his arrest, a struggle ensued at which time a female adult ran towards the deputies, ignored repeated commands to stay back as they struggled with the male and interfered with the arrest… — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

(3/3) The female adult, who was later identified as a member of the press, did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials on her person. Both individuals have been arrested for 148 P.C. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

A Chaplin recounted what he saw. Rioters were chanting, "Death to the police" and "Kill the police."

"They were using all kinds of curse words and derogatory terms about the police, just provoking our police officers," he explained. "Unacceptable behavior because the hospital should be a sanctuary, you know. We should leave hospitals alone."