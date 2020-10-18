Hmm, Why Did Gretchen Whitmer Display a Sign That's Viewed as a Call to Assassinate Trump?

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) sure is hypocritical, even for a politician. Just weeks after a deadly ricen poisoning was mailed to President Trump, Whitmer prominently displayed an "8645" sign in the background of the camera during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press." Urban dictionary defines 8645 as a "sneaky way to illustrate one’s support of getting rid of Trump, '86ing' the 45th president."

The left is violent and murderous enough without further stoking by the governor.

Antifa, ginned up by Democrats, routinely attacks Trump supporters, killing one recently in Portland. Joe Biden and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) talk about beating up the president. Celebrities like Madonna and Johnny Depp talk about killing President Trump and blowing up the White House. Alleged comedian Kathy Griffin posed with a severed head resembling the president. Rapper Snoop Dogg made a video about assassinating Trump.

Squad members have called the president a mother fu**** and urged continued unrest in the streets. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) called on lefties to get in Republican faces out in public. A leftist shot Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball game. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was attacked in his kitchen and Paul and his wife were both attacked by a left-wing mob as they departed the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Don't forget the BLM and Antifa thugs who've been terrorizing American streets for months and openly wishing death to police officers who've been shot by riot goers.

Whitmer herself was the recent target of a kidnapping plot led by anti-Trump anarchists enraged over the governor's strict lockdown orders. The lefties' plot was foiled by the FBI and the governor projected the left-wing violence on to President Trump. But Democrats like Whitmer have spent the last four years inciting violence against President Trump and his supporters.

The left is emotionally driven and historically susceptible to violent rhetoric. The leaders of the mob should be held responsible for the violence they routinely gin up.

(Whitmer's "8645" sign can be seen around the 50-second mark of NBC's video)