Governor Whitmer Held Trump Accountable for a Kidnapping Plot. There's One Massive Problem.

On Thursday the FBI announced they disrupted a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, kill police officers in their homes and bomb the capitol building.

"Six men have been arrested and charged federally with conspiring to kidnap the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer. According to a complaint filed Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta conspired to kidnap the Governor from her vacation home in the Western District of Michigan. Under federal law, each faces any term of years up to life in prison if convicted. Fox, Garbin, Franks, Harris, and Caserta are residents of Michigan. Croft is a resident of Delaware," DOJ released in a statement. "U.S. Attorney Birge said that 'Federal and state law enforcement are committed to working together to make sure violent extremists never succeed with their plans, particularly when they target our duly elected leaders.'”

Whitmer addressed the remarks and pinned the plot on President Trump. The fifteen page complaint against the men doesn't mention Trump a single time.

"Our head of state has spent the past seven months stoking distrust, fomenting anger, and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division," Whitmer said. "Just last week, the president of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn hate groups like these two Michigan militia groups. Stand back and stand by, he told them."

‘When our leaders meet with, encourage and fraternize with domestic terrorists they legitimize their actions, and they are complicit,’ said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, criticizing President Trump's refusal to condemn white supremacists, after thwarted kidnapping plot pic.twitter.com/F6VnYSlP1Q — Reuters (@Reuters) October 9, 2020

Outside of the fact Trump did roundly condemn hate groups last week, there's another major problem with her claims. At least one of the men arrested by the FBI for being part of the plot is an anarchist and hates President Trump.

Wow! This is big. Brandon Caserta, one of the ringleaders of the group of men arrested for a plot where the group planned to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, hated President Trump too!



"Trump is not your friend dude"



He says Trump is "a tyrant" & calls President Trump an "enemy". pic.twitter.com/T5paEeTkiJ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

Whitmer is doubling down on her claims. President Trump has fired back.

...today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist—while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn Antifa, Anarchists, Looters and Mobs that burn down Democrat run cities... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020