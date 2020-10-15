Biden Campaign Manager Says Race Is Much Closer Than People Believe

National polls show Biden with a sizeable lead over incumbent President Donald Trump, and polls in the swing states also show Biden with a clear lead over his opponent. But Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon believes the 2020 presidential race is actually much closer than so-called experts on Twitter say it is. "Like a lot closer."

The next few weeks are going to be hard. I tell our team every week that “we can do hard things.” I want to tell you about where your money is going, what we’re seeing on the ground, and what “hard things” need to be done to win this election in the next couple of weeks. (5/?) — Jen O'Malley Dillon (@jomalleydillon) October 15, 2020

Despite some bad polls, which didn't stop Donald Trump from winning in 2016, there are other signs that should give the Trump team some reason for hope.

Recent Gallup polling found 56 percent of Americans -- a clear majority -- say they're personally better off now than they were four years ago when Joe Biden was vice president. The number is down from 61 percent pre-coronavirus, but still: It's the highest number in the history of Gallup asking the question, "Are you better off today than you were four years ago?"

Also, Twitter went full Orwell on Wednesday to censor negative news about the Biden family's corrupt business dealings overseas. If Joe was winning by a mile, why did the tech oligarch feel the need to interfere in the election? Now Senate Republicans are hauling Twitter co-founder and CEO before the Judiciary Committee to demand answers.

Perhaps Dorsey knows as Joe Biden's campaign manager does that the presidential race is actually much closer than folks on Twitter say it is. Like a lot closer.