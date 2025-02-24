Here's What Bongino Has to Say About His New Job at the FBI
VIP
Great Vibes at CPAC 2025
MSNBC Legal Analyst Blows Apart Narrative That Trump Is 'Losing' Legal Battles
Ilhan Omar Did Not Just Say That About Americans
Black Radio Host Warns Dems Will Never Win Again If They Don't Abandon...
The Associated Press' Headline Over the Murder of the Israeli Hostages Is Beyond...
Jane Fonda Shows She Doesn't Know What 'Woke' Means
Musk Issues Warning After Some Agencies Push Back on 'HR' Email
CBP Taking Over USAID Office Space in DC
VIP
Carville's Prediction About the Trump Admin Shows the 'Liberal Propaganda Machine Is Worki...
Democratic Rep. Endorses Cuomo for Mayor, Speaks to Possibility of Gubernatorial Run
Here’s How Much Gavin Newsom Requested in Wildfire Relief Funds
You Won't Believe Who Chicago Authorities Just Set Free
DOGE Requires Rethinking, Reform and New Initiatives Before US Debt Market Collapses
Tipsheet

There Was Something Different About Macron's Arrival to the White House

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 24, 2025 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

President Donald Trump is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House Monday, with a series of meetings planned and a joint press conference in the afternoon. 

Advertisement

Macron is one of many world leaders Trump has invited to the Oval Office since starting his second term in January, but Macron's arrival Monday morning was different than the others: He was not greeted by Trump at the doors of the West Wing. 

The  move comes as Trump and his national security team aggressively push for an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and for European countries to pay more for their own defense. 

"You can’t be weak in the face of President Putin. It’s not you, it’s not your trademark, it’s not in your interest," Macron said last week ahead of the meeting. "How can you then be credible in the face of China if you’re weak in the face of Putin?'"

The day of meetings includes a call with G7 leaders and takes place on the three year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and talks about Ukraine's future in NATO. 

Recommended

You Won't Believe Who Chicago Authorities Just Set Free Guy Benson
Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Won't Believe Who Chicago Authorities Just Set Free Guy Benson
MSNBC Legal Analyst Blows Apart Narrative That Trump Is 'Losing' Legal Battles Matt Vespa
Here's What Bongino Has to Say About His New Job at the FBI Katie Pavlich
Ilhan Omar Did Not Just Say That About Americans Matt Vespa
Black Radio Host Warns Dems Will Never Win Again If They Don't Abandon This Nonsense Matt Vespa
Musk Issues Warning After Some Agencies Push Back on 'HR' Email Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Won't Believe Who Chicago Authorities Just Set Free Guy Benson
Advertisement