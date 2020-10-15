BREAKING: After Censorship Fiasco, Twitter CEO Is Getting Subpoenaed for Emergency Testimony

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill Thursday morning, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and members Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley said they plan to issue a subpoena to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for immediate and emergency testimony about the platform's censoring of stories related to Hunter and Joe Biden.

"This is election interference and we are 19 days out from an election. It has no precedence in American democracy. The Senate Judiciary Committee wants to know what the hell is going on. Chairman Lindsey Graham and I have discussed this at length and the Committee today will be noticing a markup on Tuesday to issue a subpoena to Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Friday, to come before this Committee and the American people and explain why Twitter is abusing their corporate power to silence the press and cover up allegations of corruption," Cruz said. "Twitter and Facebook and big tech billionaires don't get to censor political speech and actively interfere in the election. That's what they're doing right now."

The New York Post published a story yesterday showing former Vice President Joe Biden met with a board member of Ukrainian company Burisma after being introduced by his son, Hunter Biden. The information is contrary to repeated statements by the Democratic presidential nominee that he never discussed Hunter Biden's business dealings.

Despite having no experience in oil or gas, Hunter Biden was paid $83,000 per month to sit on Burisma's board. The company was notoriously corrupt and at the time of his payments, then-Vice President Biden was in charge of the Ukrainian portfolio for President Obama's administration.

"We're going to finally have an accounting," Graham said. "The power behind these platforms have been taken to a level that truly is dangerous."

Senator Hawley also called for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify.