Ted Cruz Demands Answers from Twitter Following Election Interference

Twitter and Facebook suppressed a New York Post story on Wednesday to protect the Biden campaign. Conservatives have been shadowbanned and censored by big tech companies for years, but the latest coordinated attack on free speech is an unprecedented effort by social media giants to influence the outcome of the election in favor of Joe Biden.

In a letter, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) scolded Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey for his company's election interference and is demanding answers from the social media giant regarding possible collusion with the Biden-Harris campaign.

"This morning, the New York Post -- the newspaper with the fourth highest daily circulation in the United States -- publish an article reporting that "Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Urkaine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the Company." Like many reports on political scandals published in major news outlets, the Post's report is based on leaked email correspondence. And if these emails are authentic, they would demonstrate definitively that now-candidate Biden lied when he said in 2016 that he had "never spoken to [his] son about his overseas business dealings." Twitter has apparently decided to preemptively censor this report. Twitter is not only prohibiting users from sharing this story on their own accounts, it is prohibiting the New York Post itself from posting its own content. Twitter well-knows its incredible ability to influence public dialogue by promoting some stories while supressing others, and it has plainly decided that the American people should not be seeing or discussing this particular story, which could significantly influence voters' view of candidate Biden. But Twitter's censorship of this story is quite hypocritical, given its willingness to allow users to share less-well-sourced reporting critical of other candidates for public office. Accordingly, this can only be seen as an obvious and transparent attempt by Twitter to influence the upcoming Presidential election. Please provide the following information immediately to the Subcommittee on The Constitution: Who made the decision to prevent users from sharing this story? On what basis did they make that decision? When was the New York Post made aware of Twitter's decision and what process was afforded to it to contest the censorship? Has Twitter prevented the New York Times, Washington Post, or any other major news outlets from posting its own reporting? If so, when? If Twitter did not prevent Buzzfeed from sharing its reporting on the Steele dossier or the New York Times reporting on President Trump's tax returns, please explain a politically neutral principle for why the reporting is treated differently? Has Twitter ever restricted a story published by a major news outlet about Donald J. Trump during his four years as President of the United States? Have Twitter or any of its employees involved in the decision to censor this reporting been in contact in any capacity with the Biden-Harris campaign or any of its representatives regarding this reporting or the allegations contained therein?

Julio reported earlier that Facebook was "reducing" the spread of the New York Post's story regarding Hunter Biden's damning emails with a Bursima Holdings executive while the report was reviewed by "third-party face checking partners." Of course in the liberal media, there are no thrid-party fact checkers.

Facebook and Twitter didn't censor the New York Times' reporting about the president's tax returns or a story in The Atlantic citing anonymous sources who claim President Trump called fallen world war one soldiers "suckers" and "losers."

With less than three weeks to go before the election, big tech is all in for Joe Biden.