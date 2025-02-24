Trump Gives an Update on Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
The Biden Administration Turned the EPA Into a Leftist Slush Fund
Reporters Found What Intel Officers Spoke About on Government Time. You'll Need Bleach...
You Will Never Guess How Many Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against DOGE So...
Federal Workers' Freakout Over Elon Musk's Email Reaches New Heights
Leftist Group Plans National 'Economic Blackout' to Protest Companies That are Ditching DE...
DeSantis Doubts Byron Donalds Would Succeed in Florida's Gubernatorial Race
If You Don't Follow Pentagon Orders, You’ll ‘Find the Door,’ Secretary Hegseth Says
CNN Received Some Bad News From the Pentagon
VIP
There’s a Petition Underway in One Country to Revoke Elon Musk’s Citizenship
'Did Not Know It Was Even Possible to Go That Low': You Won't...
VIP
The Left Gets Crushed in Germany's Elections, but Will It Matter?
Biden-Appointed Judge Blocks DOGE From Accessing Records From These Agencies
Tom Homan Has a Message for Boston Authorities Vowing Not to Work With...
Tipsheet

Kash Patel Gets an Assist From Jim Jordan

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 24, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Newly minted FBI Director Kash Patel is getting some assistance from Capitol Hill in his mission to hold the Biden administration accountable for weoponizing the federal law enforcement agency. 

Advertisement

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has issued a subpoena to the Bureau for a number of documents that were not turned over during FBI Director Christopher Wray's tenure. 

"Under the Biden Administration and the tenure of former Director Christopher Wray, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) departed from its core public safety mission, suffered from senior leadership failures, and refused any real transparency or accountability for its actions," Jordan wrote in a letter to Patel Monday afternoon. 

"During the 118th Congress, the Committee issued several subpoenas that compelled information and documents concerning the operations of the FBI. Unfortunately, Director Wray failed to produce many of these materials before the end of that Congress," Jordan continued. "During this critical time in the FBI’s history, when Americans deeply distrust the FBI, it is important that you succeed in restoring public confidence and creating much-needed transparency. We will work with you toward these goals."

Jordan is asking documents on the following topics, saying they are crucial to continued congressional oversight:

The Biden-Harris Administration's Insertion of Federal Law Enforcement into Local School Board Meetings

The Richmond Field Office's Intelligence Memorandum that Labeled

Traditional Catholics as "Violent Extremists"

The Biden-Harris Administration's Collusion with Big Tech Companies to Censor and Moderate Free Speech

Director Wray's Slow-Walking of January 6, 2021 Pipe Bomb Investigation

The Use of FBI Confidential Human Sources on January 6, 2021

The Biden-Harris Administrations Use of the FACE Act to Pursue Political

Prosecutions

Recommended

Reporters Found What Intel Officers Spoke About on Government Time. You'll Need Bleach for Your Eyes. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Thanks to President Trump's appointment of Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, we're making the FBI great again. The FBI's two-tiered system of justice has been destroyed and the bureau is on its way back to being America's premiere law enforcement agency.

Help us continue to hold the FBI accountable and end the weaponization of the Department of Justice. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: FBI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Reporters Found What Intel Officers Spoke About on Government Time. You'll Need Bleach for Your Eyes. Matt Vespa
CNN Received Some Bad News From the Pentagon Rebecca Downs
Did You Notice What Was Missing When Macron Arrived at the White House? Katie Pavlich
You Will Never Guess How Many Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against DOGE So Far Jeff Charles
CPAC 2025 Was All About the Love Kurt Schlichter
Are CIA Officers Plotting Treason in Response to DOGE? Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Reporters Found What Intel Officers Spoke About on Government Time. You'll Need Bleach for Your Eyes. Matt Vespa
Advertisement