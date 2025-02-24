Kash Patel Gets an Assist From Jim Jordan

Newly minted FBI Director Kash Patel is getting some assistance from Capitol Hill in his mission to hold the Biden administration accountable for weoponizing the federal law enforcement agency.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has issued a subpoena to the Bureau for a number of documents that were not turned over during FBI Director Christopher Wray's tenure.

"Under the Biden Administration and the tenure of former Director Christopher Wray, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) departed from its core public safety mission, suffered from senior leadership failures, and refused any real transparency or accountability for its actions," Jordan wrote in a letter to Patel Monday afternoon.

"During the 118th Congress, the Committee issued several subpoenas that compelled information and documents concerning the operations of the FBI. Unfortunately, Director Wray failed to produce many of these materials before the end of that Congress," Jordan continued. "During this critical time in the FBI’s history, when Americans deeply distrust the FBI, it is important that you succeed in restoring public confidence and creating much-needed transparency. We will work with you toward these goals."

Jordan is asking documents on the following topics, saying they are crucial to continued congressional oversight:

The Biden-Harris Administration's Insertion of Federal Law Enforcement into Local School Board Meetings The Richmond Field Office's Intelligence Memorandum that Labeled Traditional Catholics as "Violent Extremists" The Biden-Harris Administration's Collusion with Big Tech Companies to Censor and Moderate Free Speech Director Wray's Slow-Walking of January 6, 2021 Pipe Bomb Investigation The Use of FBI Confidential Human Sources on January 6, 2021 The Biden-Harris Administrations Use of the FACE Act to Pursue Political Prosecutions

Thanks to President Trump's appointment of Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, we're making the FBI great again. The FBI's two-tiered system of justice has been destroyed and the bureau is on its way back to being America's premiere law enforcement agency.

