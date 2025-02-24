Reporters Found What Intel Officers Spoke About on Government Time. You'll Need Bleach for Your Eyes.

Two reporters with the Manhattan Institute have uncovered chats from staffers at the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Security Agency, and the Defense Intelligence Agency—and they weren’t talking about national security. It’s a horror show. There was apparently a secret transgender sex chatroom where, on government time, these agents would discuss castration, urination fetishes, and gangbangs. Chris Rufo and Hannah Grossman have more, but the chats were given a soft blessing apparently in support of—you guessed it—diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives [emphasis mine]:
Imagine trying to read this sentence to the Founding Fathers. https://t.co/Gu1reoZjFc— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) February 24, 2025
We have cultivated sources within the National Security Agency—one current employee and one former employee—who have provided chat logs from the NSA’s Intelink messaging program. According to an NSA press official, “All NSA employees sign agreements stating that publishing non-mission related material on Intelink is a usage violation and will result in disciplinary action.” Nonetheless, these logs, dating back two years, are lurid, featuring wide-ranging discussions of sex, kink, polyamory, and castration.
One popular chat topic was male-to-female transgender surgery, which involves surgically removing the penis and turning it into an artificial vagina. “[M]ine is everything,” said one male who claimed to have had gender reconstruction surgery. “[I]’ve found that i like being penetrated (never liked it before GRS), but all the rest is just as important as well.” Another intelligence official boasted that genital surgery allowed him “to wear leggings or bikinis without having to wear a gaff under it.”
These employees discussed hair removal, estrogen injections, and the experience of sexual pleasure post-castration. “[G]etting my butthole zapped by a laser was . . . shocking,” said one transgender-identifying intel employee who spent thousands on hair removal. “Look, I just enjoy helping other people experience boobs,” said another about estrogen treatments. “[O]ne of the weirdest things that gives me euphoria is when i pee, i don’t have to push anything down to make sure it aims right,” a Defense Intelligence Agency employee added.
These revelations come at a moment of heightened scrutiny for the intelligence community. President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard have each made the case that the intelligence agencies have gone “woke,” prioritizing left-wing activism over national security. These chat logs confirm their suspicions and raise fundamental questions about competence and professionalism.
According to our sources, the sex chats were legitimized as part of the NSA’s commitment to “diversity, equity and inclusion.” Activists within the agency used LGBTQ+ “employee resource groups” to turn their kinks and pathologies into official work duties. According to the current NSA employee, these groups “spent all day" recruiting activists and holding meetings with titles such as “Privilege,” “Ally Awareness,” “Pride,” and “Transgender Community Inclusion.” And they did so with the full support of NSA leadership, which declared that DEI was “not only mission critical, but mission imperative.”
Recommended
One popular chat topic was male-to-female transgender surgery, which involves surgically removing the penis and turning it into an artificial vagina. These male intelligence agents love the feeling of penetration and of peeing with their pseudo-vaginas. pic.twitter.com/kw7JsbF8Te— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2025
One NSA official claims to use "it/its" pronouns, meaning that this person does not identify as a human, but rather, feels like a sexless, genderless thing. Other intel employees defend the usage of "it/itself" pronouns, claiming that not using them amounts to trans "erasure." pic.twitter.com/dMI1ZClejg— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2025
Intel employees used the chatroom to discuss "ethical non-monogamy," or "polyamory." Many claimed to be part of sprawling sexual networks and have a rich slang vocabulary about their sex lives. "Some of our friends are practically poly-mers, with all the connected compounds." pic.twitter.com/SqJeqUN0GZ— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2025
If you give liberals an inch, they’ll take several hundred miles. Here, DEI was apparently used to give the green light to sex chatrooms, and it obviously barreled out of control. It confirms the larger narrative that DEI was a backdoor pass for progressives’ radical agenda, especially on these topics. More of these stories are bound to be uncovered, and it will only bolster President Trump’s push to scale down the size of government. These people should be working to protect the country and find our enemies so we can kill them—it’s not for talking about “piss fetishes.”
Editor's Note: President Trump, Elon Musk, and DOGE are bringing much-needed accountability to our out-of-control government as they take a chainsaw to rampant waste, fraud, and abuse. Help us continue to report on DOGE's accomplishments and expose Big Government's corruption. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member