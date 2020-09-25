This Softball Question to Kamala Blew Up in Her Face

It's a good thing for Kamala Harris that Joe Biden's only litmus test for being black is not supporting President Trump because Harris couldn't name a single living rapper during her virtual appearance at the NAACP Convention on Friday.

CNN commentator Angela Rye asked Biden's running mate, who's "the best rapper alive?"

"Tupac," Harris replied.

Rye pointed out that Tupac is no longer alive, having died in 1996.

"I keep doing that," the California senator chuckled nervously while frantically scanning the room in an apparent effort to find the name of another rapper somewhere.

Rye did her best to muse over the awkward moment, but the situation only grew worse from there.

"Umm, who would I say? I mean there are so many," Harris continued. "I mean, you know, I, there are some that I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane, but others ..."

"Who are those people?" Rye interjected, throwing what was supposed to be a lifeline.

"Just keep going. Keep going. Keep moving. Keep moving, Angela," Harris instructed.

Rye complied, saying her question "was not supposed to be a stumper either." But it was a stumper.

It's always great when the Left's softball questions to the Democrats blow up in their faces. Maybe the Biden team should get Harris one of Biden's teleprompters or have her stick to planted questions. Better yet, lock her in the basement with Joe.