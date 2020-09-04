President Trump took issue with reporters on Friday for treating Joe Biden like a child. Matt and Ellie wrote earlier about the softball questions that reporters teed up for the Democratic presidential nominee. There's no excuse for the media's childlike treatment of Joe Biden. Reporters should have their best questions saved up since the former VP has largely avoided the press all year long.

Like a child, Biden appears to be unable to call on reporters himself. The candidate that struggles to read a teleprompter relies on staff members to call on reporters using an approved list to decide which vetted reporter may ask a question. There's no telling how much the Biden campaign vets the questions beforehand, but the campaign would be hard-pressed to come up with more self-serving questions themselves.

An Atlantic reporter was chosen to ask the first question, kicking off the questioning by referencing the Atlantic's own fake news about "anonymous" sources accusing President Trump of calling fallen World War One soldiers "losers" and "suckers."

"What does it tell you about President Trump's soul and the life he leads?" the reporter asked.

The next reporter asked about QAnon. Then there was a question about Trump's reluctance to wear a face mask. One reporter asked Biden why he wasn't angrier with the president. As Byron York put it, the questions were designed for Biden to elaborate on how awful the president is.

A couple of reporters also asked Biden about taking a test for COVID-19, fueling speculation that Biden may use the virus as an excuse to skip the presidential debates. Even some folks on the left say it'd be a complete disaster for Biden to debate the president.

Trump, who gets nothing but hostile questions from the liberal media all day long and still calls on reporters who think they are in a presidential debate, grilled reporters at the White House on Friday for continuing to treat Biden like a child.

"Read the questions you asked," Trump said. "Those questions were meant for a child. Smiles on faces of reporters, not like you and you" the president said, pointing to miserable reporters.

"Take a look at those questions that they ask him. They were not meant for a grown-up. They were meant for a child," said the president.

Trump was also asked about the fake news in the Atlantic. The president called it a "hoax" and listed some of the other hoaxes reported by the fake news media.

If anything seeks to undermine the integrity of our elections and unfairly influence the results, it's the liberal media and the one-sided fake news they peddle.