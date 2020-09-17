Joe Biden

WATCH: AOC Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Biden Being a Trojan Horse Candidate

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Sep 17, 2020 6:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
WATCH: AOC Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Biden Being a Trojan Horse Candidate

Source: Democratic National Convention via AP

While Joe Biden's name may be officially on the ballot this November, everyone knows by now that far-left radicals will be the ones destroying America for the next four years should Biden win the election. Confirming those fears on Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told a reporter that she is confident in her ability to push progressive policies through the Biden administration, or, as Biden's running mate calls it, the "Harris administration together with Joe Biden."  

"Overall, we can likely push Vice President Biden in a more progressive direction across policy issues," AOC confided in a reporter on Capitol Hill. 

The self-described Democratic Socialist is confident the Democratic nominee will embrace far-left progressive policies across the board, including the areas of "foreign policy, immigration ... and criminal justice." AOC and her squad members have called for defunding police departments and continued mob violence in the streets.

Biden is already in the process of AOCing his political agenda. Biden has promised healthcare to illegal immigrants, embraced AOC's Green New Deal, and promised a "pathway to citizenship" for millions of illegal aliens. And this is the so-called "moderate" Trojan horse that AOC and her ilk plan on riding into the White House on November 3rd. 

Recommended
The News as We Once Knew it Is Dead
Victor Davis Hanson
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

After Defunding Police, No Shock That Minneapolis Council Member Faces One Dominant Question From Constituents
Matt Vespa
Anti-Trump White House 'Siege' Suffers Major First Day Setback
Julio Rosas
Popcorn: The 'Woke Left Has Started Burning J.K. Rowling Books
Matt Vespa
Wildfire Survivors Accuse Kamala of Touring the Rubble of Their Former Home for a Photo Op
Cortney O'Brien
President Trump Celebrates Constitution Day by Announcing a Commission on 'Patriotic Education'
Reagan McCarthy
One Democrat Gov. Already Looking for a Way Out of Biden's Suffocating Energy Proposal
Ellie Bufkin
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular