WATCH: AOC Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Biden Being a Trojan Horse Candidate

While Joe Biden's name may be officially on the ballot this November, everyone knows by now that far-left radicals will be the ones destroying America for the next four years should Biden win the election. Confirming those fears on Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told a reporter that she is confident in her ability to push progressive policies through the Biden administration, or, as Biden's running mate calls it, the "Harris administration together with Joe Biden."

"Overall, we can likely push Vice President Biden in a more progressive direction across policy issues," AOC confided in a reporter on Capitol Hill.

The self-described Democratic Socialist is confident the Democratic nominee will embrace far-left progressive policies across the board, including the areas of "foreign policy, immigration ... and criminal justice." AOC and her squad members have called for defunding police departments and continued mob violence in the streets.

Far-left radical AOC says she can "push Vice President Biden in a more progressive direction across policy issues."



Joe Biden is a Trojan horse for the radical left, and they know it! pic.twitter.com/QPQkl90AKD — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 17, 2020

Biden is already in the process of AOCing his political agenda. Biden has promised healthcare to illegal immigrants, embraced AOC's Green New Deal, and promised a "pathway to citizenship" for millions of illegal aliens. And this is the so-called "moderate" Trojan horse that AOC and her ilk plan on riding into the White House on November 3rd.