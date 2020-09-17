Judge Green Lights Recall Petition Against Seattle City Councilwoman

A King County Superior Court judge has decided a Seattle resident's recall petition against Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant meets the legal threshold required to move forward.

Imagine having Antifa loons and BLM Marxists come into your neighborhood and declare that you are no longer part of the United States but living in an "autonomous zone" subject to the violent whims of a left-wing mob. You don't have to imagine such a nightmare if you were living in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood this past June because you already lived through it -- unless you didn't live through it and were one of the multiple victims killed inside the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).

Under Washington law, an elected official can be recalled if he or she "has committed some act or acts of malfeasance or misfeasance while in office" or otherwise violated their oath of office, KOMO News reported.

While the petition against Sawant included six charges of malfeasance for the councilwoman's removal, including Sawant's involvement in establishing the CHAZ and her encouragement of protesters to occupy the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct building, the judge found only four of the six charges constituted malfeasance.

(Via KOMO News)

Sawant violated city and state laws by misusing city resources and her official authority when she opened Seattle City Hall in June to protesters who staged a late-night demonstration inside the building. Sawant participated in a march to Mayor Jenny Durkan’s house last month, causing a breach that could have compromised the mayor's personal safety. Because of Durkan's previous work as a federal attorney, her home address is not widely known for security concerns. Sawant delegated hiring and firing decisions of her office staff to her outside political groups identified as the National Executive Committee and Seattle Executive Committee of the Socialist Alternative. Sawant misused city resources in promoting a ballot initiative earlier this year regarding passage of a new tax on some of the city's largest employers.

So it's not malfeasance to allow your district to secede from the US, but the judge did find the councilwoman's actions jeopardizing the mayor's safety, opening the doors to city hall for protesters, allowing socialists groups to hire and fire city employees, and misusing city resources all rise to the necessary level of malfeasance to warrant a recall effort.

The resident who filed the recall effort, Ernie Lou, who describes himself as very liberal, now has 180 days to collect about 10,800 signatures, or 25 percent of the number of people who voted in the prior District 3 election, in order to get the recall measure before voters by February 2021.

Sawant was elected in 2013, becoming the first admitted socialist elected to Seattle's City Council in modern history. Sawant is a big proponent of defunding police departments. When the city council voted in August to defund the police and cut salaries for police leaders, Sawant was the lone councilwoman to vote no because she was upset the defunding cuts didn't go far enough.

