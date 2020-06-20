Seattle

Shooting in Seattle's 'CHOP' Zone Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

Posted: Jun 20, 2020 1:29 PM
A fatal shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. PST in Seattle's Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone. East Precinct officers responded to the call and attempted to locate the victim. According to the Seattle Police Department, "a violent crowd" kept officers from coming to the victims' aid. 

CHOP's medics transported the two men that were shot Harborview Medical Center. When officers arrived at the hospital they were informed at one of the victims, a 19-year-old had succumbed to his injures. The other victim whose age is unknown is still at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect or suspects are still on the run but police have no description. 

"Homicide detectives responded and are conducting a thorough investigation, despite the challenges presented by the circumstances," the police department said in a press release.

 

Reporter Omari Salisbury has a current look at the murder scene:

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.      

