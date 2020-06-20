Shooting in Seattle's 'CHOP' Zone Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

A fatal shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. PST in Seattle's Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone. East Precinct officers responded to the call and attempted to locate the victim. According to the Seattle Police Department, "a violent crowd" kept officers from coming to the victims' aid.

CHOP's medics transported the two men that were shot Harborview Medical Center. When officers arrived at the hospital they were informed at one of the victims, a 19-year-old had succumbed to his injures. The other victim whose age is unknown is still at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect or suspects are still on the run but police have no description.

"Homicide detectives responded and are conducting a thorough investigation, despite the challenges presented by the circumstances," the police department said in a press release.

Update: Sorry ONE Person was killed.



Two People were Shot. — Chad of the CHAZ (@RealSaleemJuma) June 20, 2020

Reporter Omari Salisbury has a current look at the murder scene:

#CHAZ / #CHOP - This is the scene of the murder this morning in CHOP. A 30 year old African American man was shot and died on the scene. There was also a second shooting 20 minutes later one block away. pic.twitter.com/hf1FSPFhuH — Omari Salisbury (@Omarisal) June 20, 2020

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.