Insane: Minneapolis City Council to Disband the Police

A veto-proof majority of Minneapolis City Council members have announced their intention to disband the city's police department. Nine members are set to vote for defunding and dismantling the police force in response to the death of George Floyd.

"We recognize that we don't have all the answers about what a police-free future looks like, but our community does," the council members admitted in their statement.

"We'll be taking intermediate steps towards ending the [Minneapolis Police Department] through the budget process other policy and budget decisions over the coming weeks and months."

For communities its size, Minneapolis has one of the highest crime rates in the nation.

Lisa Bender, council president, told CNN the nine-person coalition represents a veto-proof majority on the 13-member city council.

On Saturday, a mob of protesters called Mayor Jacob Frey out of his home to ask whether he supports defunding the police department. The angry crowd screamed obscenities and told the community-organizing mayor to "go home" after he said no to defunding the police. A spokesperson for Jacob Frey says the mayor remains committed "to working with Chief Arradondo toward deep structural reforms and uprooting systemic racism."

Earlier in the week, Bender tweeted her intent to disband the police force, asking white people if they were "willing to dismantle white supremacy in all systems, including a new system?"

Bender told CNN that funding for the police department would be shifted to other needs.

In a tweet, Bender thanked radical activist group Reclaim the Block for inviting her and others on the council into the conversation. Reclaim the Block demands Minneapolis divest from policing and increase funding in other areas of the city's budget.

At a protest, Oluchi Omeoga, a trans, left-wing activist, welcomed the news but said dismantling the police department still won't solve the problem of white supremacy.

Several of the council members also said crazy things at the rally.

