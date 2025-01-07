Are Leftists Planning an 'Insurrection' Against Donald Trump's Inauguration?

Could leftists be planning an insurrection during President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration?

It’s certainly possible – even after all their caterwauling about the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol building.

A coalition of left-wing organizations has announced a “We Fight Back” National Day of Action set to take place on January 20 as Trump is inaugurated. The purported aim of the demonstrations is to “defeat Trump’s extreme right, billionaire agenda,” according to its website.

The coalition claims that the president-elect “ran a con game during the election” and that his “real agenda is to destroy worker’s rights, deport millions of immigrant families, and pave the way for a complete corporate capitalist takeover by ending regulations to protect the environment.”

Trump is “100% behind [Israeli Prime Minister] Netanyahu’s genocidal war against the Palestinian and Arab people,” the website states.

The Trump victory in the 2024 election represents the complete failure of the Democratic Party to stop the rise of the ultra-right. In fact, they have contributed to it by adopting much of the program of the extreme right while embracing endless war. Instead of responding to the needs of the people, both the Democrats and the Republicans have moved further and further to the right. Trump’s agenda is the culmination of this right-ward spiral, and his administration will move to make major gains for the billionaire class at the expense of the millions of everyday people in the US and across the world.

The coalition consists of several groups and individuals, such as Green Party leader Jill Stein, the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, the Party of Socialism & Liberation, the ANSWER coalition,” and several others.

The demonstrations are set to take place nationwide in major cities, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, Los Angeles, and several others.

Of course, there is also the chance that the protests will be at least “mostly peaceful.” But given today’s political climate and the fact that these people hate Trump with the fire of a thousand burning suns, some violence is to be expected. The question is: Will the media have a complete and utter meltdown about it as they did in 2021?