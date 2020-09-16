Here's a Look at Some of the Thugs Kamala Harris and Biden Staff Helped Bail Out

When leftists first began rioting, beating up bystanders, burning down businesses, looting stores, and vandalizing property, Kamala Harris and Biden campaign staff members touted their donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF). The left-wing fund bails out rioters so that violent thugs and agitators can return to the streets and resume terrorizing American cities. No wonder the violence is never-ending.

The Daily Caller reports that court documents show a man bailed out by the MFF in July stands accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl. In June, the MFF provided support to a man accused of stomping and robbing a victim in Minneapolis on May 25, the day George Floyd died in police custody. The Daily Caller also reports that court documents show the MFF helped bail out a man in August accused of assaulting a 71-year-old woman while burglarizing her home. No telling what other violent criminals Harris and the Biden camp have returned to the streets.

Harris, Joe Biden's running mate, called on her supporters to contribute to the Minnesota Freedom Fund so that more violent thugs can victimize the innocent. Harris said the quiet part out loud recently, describing a Biden presidency as a "Harris administration." Even the Biden campaign seems to be promoting the open secret that Harris will be running the show should Biden win in November.

"If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota," Sen. Harris (D-CA) tweeted on June 1, as violence erupted in Minneapolis. Harris has the most liberal voting record in the US Senate, and that's a Senate with Elizebeth Warren and Bernie Sanders in it.

Several celebrities also bragged about their donations to the MFF. Chrissy Teigen, Mark Ruffalo, Seth Rogan Steve Carell, Harry Styles, and Patton Oswalt are among those who helped spring violent criminals from jail.

While the Biden campaign pretends to oppose the leftist violence, like the shooting of two deputies in Los Angeles last weekend, Harris and the Biden team are doing all they can to ensure the violence continues.