Tipsheet

Wisconsin Supreme Court Deals Win to Musk, Rejects AG's Bid to Block $1M Voter Giveaway

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 30, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In a victory for common sense and voter empowerment, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has decisively rejected Democrat Attorney General Josh Kaul's attempt to block Elon Musk's $1 million giveaway to voters. This ruling serves as a powerful reminder that the judiciary is meant to uphold the law, not serve as a political tool for the left. Kaul's attempt to interfere with Musk's initiative to incentivize voter participation in Tuesday’s state Supreme Court race was nothing more than an overreach designed to stifle private citizens' right to engage in the democratic process. The court's decision is a win for freedom, showing that the people's voice can still be heard even in the face of partisan opposition. Musk’s bold move to incentivize voters should be seen as an encouragement of civic engagement, not a political stunt. 

Late Sunday, Attorney General Josh Kaul urged the 4-3 liberal-majority court to decide "as soon as possible, but no later than the planned event on Sunday evening." Despite this push, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, refused to intervene and block Elon Musk from awarding $1 million to two Wisconsin voters during an America Town Hall rally in Green Bay. The ruling came just moments before Musk’s rally began, allowing the event to go forward without interference. The court gave no reasoning for its decision. 

Musk told the 2,000-plus crowd that the state’s Supreme Court race is a “super big deal,” adding that he was “not phoning it in. I’m here in person.”

“And if the Supreme Court is able to redraw the districts, they will gerrymander the district and deprive Wisconsin of two seats on the Republican side," Musk said. "Then they will try to stop all the government reforms we are getting done for you, the American people.”

Musk has invested millions into the high-stakes battle for the race, making him one of the most influential donors and advocates for conservative candidate Brad Schimel. Tuesday’s election will have a significant impact on key state issues, such as abortion rights, collective bargaining, and voter access. Of the $73 million already poured into the race, Musk stands out as the most significant individual contributor, having donated over $14 million to support Schimel’s campaign. Just last week, Musk further bolstered his involvement by donating $2 million to the Wisconsin Republican Party and an additional $1.2 million to Schimel’s efforts.

