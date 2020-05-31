Celebrities Help Bail Out Rioters Arrested in Violent Protests

Celebrities

Posted: May 31, 2020
Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Celebrities are donating to a far-left organization that bails out rioters arrested during George Floyd protests. Police have arrested hundreds as rioters set fires, loot businesses, vandalize buildings and attack police officers. 

Variety reports that several celebrities have made donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a group that bails out rioters arrested during protests in Minnesota. Many of the celebrities are the usual suspects. 

(Warning: Graphic Language)

Staff members for the Biden campaign have also posted on Twitter about their donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

It has become clear that Antifa members are using the George Floyd protests as an opportunity to engage in further violence. On Sunday, President Trump announced his intent to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization. In the meantime, celebrities and Biden campaign staff will keep bailing them out. 

On Friday, the National Guard was called to Minneapolis in the Guard's first deployment in Minnesota's history. 

