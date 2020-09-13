Riots

Major Reward Offered for Gunman Who Ambushed Two Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputies

Posted: Sep 13, 2020 7:50 PM
Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Via AP

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the gunman who ambushed two Los Angeles Sherriff's deputies in their patrol car on Saturday night. Video captured bystanders laughing in the wake of the shooting. 

In a disgusting video, bystanders can be seen laughing after two injured deputies come under fire from an unknown gunman. The bystanders can be heard chanting "no justice no peace" and "this is the only justice we gonna get" as nobody offers assistance to the wounded deputies. 

Warning: Strong Language

The gunman has been described as a black male, 28 to 30-years-old, captured on video wearing dark clothing at the time of the shooting. 

Warning: Graphic Content

A BLM mob descended on the local hospital where the two deputies were taken in critical condition. The leftist mob called the deputies profanities and wished death upon them. The two injured deputies are expected to survive.

Warning: Strong Language

Can we expect George Floyd-level outrage to videos of deputies being shot in cold blood, bystanders laughing at they lay injured, and then a mob following the deputies to the emergency room to wish them and their colleagues death? 

Most Popular