New York City

Trump Blasts de Blasio Over Mayor's Tone Deaf Tweet to New Yorkers

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Sep 13, 2020 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Trump Blasts de Blasio Over Mayor's Tone Deaf Tweet to New Yorkers

Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Mayor Bill de Blasio has made life in New York City a living hell for residents. The exodus is real. New Yorkers who were lucky enough to survive Gov. Cuomo's disastrous nursing home policy, the riots stoked by Bill de Blasio and other leftist leaders, and now the soaring crime rate as cops retire in droves following months of attacks on them and their profession, can't seem to escape the Big Apple fast enough. So when de Blasio tweeted that it was a "beautiful Saturday" in New York City, the president scolded the clueless mayor for his tone-deaf tweet about the state of NYC. 

The mayor's tweet chided residents, the ones who haven't fled, for the umpteenth time to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. President Trump has called on de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) to end the shutdown and give New York City a chance to recover before it's too late. 

The Police Benevolent Association (PBA) of the City of New York, which represents 24,000 NYPD officers, broke with tradition to endorse President Trump in August following a spike in shootings and soaring crime rates.

"I cannot remember when we’ve ever endorsed for the office of President of the United States until now. That’s how important this is," said PBA President Pat Lynch.

An NYPD officer who spoke on condition of anonymity told Fox News last month that morale was at an all-time low within the department. The officer blamed de Blasio, the Democrat-dominated city council and district attorneys for their religious devotion to putting violent criminals back onto the streets. 

De Blasio has given New Yorkers plenty of reasons to dislike him. Just hours before announcing his lockdown, the mayor visited a local gym to squeeze a workout in before all gyms in the city were ordered to close. The mayor also flaunted his own prohibition against traveling by driving from Manhattan to Brooklyn to take a stroll with his wife in Prospect Park. Rules for thee but not for me. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Surprise, Surprise: Data Reveals Where the Majority of Biden's Donations Came from – and It's Bad News for Dems
Beth Baumann

WA Gov. Jay Inslee: It's Time for Us to Call Wildfires What They Actually Are
Beth Baumann

Two LA Sheriff's Deputies Were Taken to the Hospital for Gunshot Wounds. BLM Responds By Rushing the Scene.
Beth Baumann

Apparently Omar Isn't Fazed By Cops Being Shot at for No Reason
Beth Baumann
Kind of Late: Dr. Fauci Reveals His Daily Routine to Boost His Immune System
VIP
Beth Baumann

Two Los Angeles Sheriff Deputies Shot Multiple Times in a 'Straight Ambush' Attack
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular