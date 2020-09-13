NPR

NPR Upset a Public Radio Reporter Was Arrested During BLM Riot

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Sep 13, 2020 5:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
NPR Upset a Public Radio Reporter Was Arrested During BLM Riot

Source: AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

The left's war on cops continued Saturday night when a man walked up and shot two LA County Sheriffs deputies sitting in a patrol vehicle. The unknown assailant remains at large, but BLM rioters quickly swarmed the hospital where the two deputies were taken to wish death upon the victims. Protesters called the two injured deputies, a 31-year-old mother and a 24-year-old male, "pigs" and shouted, "We Hope That B*tch Dies" and other profanities outside the hospital as the two-injured deputies fought for their lives. Truly sickening. 

An NPR-affiliated station, KPCC in Los Angeles, sent a reporter to the hospital where the leftist mob was blocking the entrance to the emergency room. According to the LA County Sheriff's Department, the reporter interfered with deputies who were arresting a man that refused to disperse from the entrance of the hospital. According to the sheriff's department, the reporter did not identify herself to deputies as a member of the press at the time of her arrest and later admitted that she lacked the proper press credentials on her person.  

NPR put out a tweet condemning the arrest of the reporter, Josie Hugan, who NPR claims was only "performing her job." NPR recently promoted a book defending riots and looting. 

The reporter tweeted that she was released from county jail early Sunday morning and headed home to rest, warning Twitter that she would be sharing her thoughts and additional videos after reading LA County Sheriff's Department's tweets regarding her arrest.

Recommended
So. Much. Stupid.
Derek Hunter

Americans pay tax dollars to help public radio promote riots and send a reporter to a BLM gathering to allegedly interfere with an arrest. NPR should be removed from the taxpayer's teet immediately. Can Trump redirect the funds to the border wall? Or use the money to help law enforcement undo some of the damage caused by NPR and other liberal media outlets who have been promoting the riots for months? 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Surprise, Surprise: Data Reveals Where the Majority of Biden's Donations Came from – and It's Bad News for Dems
Beth Baumann

Biden Inadvertently Reveals His Team's Secret for Keeping Him on Talking Points
Beth Baumann
Trump Signs Most Favored Nation Executive Order for Drug Prices
Bronson Stocking
Trump Blasts de Blasio Over Mayor's Tone Deaf Tweet to New Yorkers
Bronson Stocking

WA Gov. Jay Inslee: It's Time for Us to Call Wildfires What They Actually Are
Beth Baumann

Two LA Sheriff's Deputies Were Taken to the Hospital for Gunshot Wounds. BLM Responds By Rushing the Scene.
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular