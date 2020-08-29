NPR Promotes New Book That Justifies Looting, Property Damage

Taxpayer-funded National Public Radio (NPR) is promoting a new book that justifies violent rioting. In "In Defense of Looting: A Riotous History of Uncivil Action," Vicky Osterweil argues that things like looting and arson are nothing more than pragmatic strategies for obtaining wealth redistribution and improving life for the working class.

The author believes America would be a much better society if everything was on fire all the time and people simply stole whatever they wanted. The book calls for violence by attempting to justify the mayhem on grounds that ideas such as property rights and ownership are meaningless since, the author believes, such notions were built on a history of anti-indigenous and anti-black oppression.

The book is Marxist garbage and its "ideas" are not worth debating but, for some reason, NPR decided to promote the book using tax-payer dollars. NPR's mission is to promote left-wing propaganda like this. The left-wing media organization has spent the past few months denying the existence of looting and violence at left-wing riots, only to change their propaganda now that Americans are seeing through the media's false narrative. Since Democrats have fully-endorsed the mayhem, NPR must now promote the idea that the widespread violence and destruction in America are actually good things.

Writing in The Post Millennial, authors Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson call the book out for what it is: a "social justice justification for property damage and theft."

(Via The Post Millennial)

The gaslighting Osterweil wants us to believe is that the "mass shoplifting" events we have seen in Seattle, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, New York, Portland, Kenosha, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, DC, and so many other American cities were not undertaken by force. For Osterweil, whose book is graced with a glossy crowbar, smashing windows, ripping down plywood, breaking into shops and taking that which does not belong to you, is perfectly fine. In fact, she believes that the term "looting" is racially based because the word comes from a Hindi root. To those who are in the streets committing mass theft, Osterweil attributes the lofty goals of socialist property redistribution towards a more equitable society. And she has no concern, even remotely, for the people who were hurt during the riots and looting.

Emmons and Wilson note the book is currently the number-one new release in Amazon's Civics and Citizenship category. Amazon, the authors note, continues to eat up market share and benefits every time a local shop is torched and looted. Not surprisingly, the book has an average rating of one star out of a possible five at the time of this writing.