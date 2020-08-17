Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering His Wife in Mexico Arrested in Virginia

In a joint operation, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested an illegal alien murder suspect in North Chesterfield, Virginia. The suspect also racked up criminal convictions in the United States, with a DWI conviction in 2014 and two more convictions that year for driving without a license.

The 38-year-old man, Demetrio Ignacio-Flores, an illegal alien from Mexico, is wanted by authorities in Oaxaca, Mexico, as a suspect in his wife's murder in 2010. ICE's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) learned Ignacio-Flores was living in the Richmond-area using an assumed identity. Partnering with ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), Ignacio-Flores was arrested on at his residence on Thursday morning.