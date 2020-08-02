Border Patrol Agents Arrest Murder Suspect in DC Homicide Case

Border Patrol agents working an immigration checkpoint in New Mexico arrested a man wanted as a murder suspect in the Washington D.C. area. On Friday, agents working the Interstate 25 checkpoint north of Las Cruces encountered the man on a northbound commercial bus.

Agents encountered Juarez around 10 p.m. local time. He attempted to conceal himself from agents by hiding in the restroom of the bus but was ultimately turned over to the New Mexico State Police.