President Trump Wouldn't Dignify This HuffPo Reporter's Question with a Response

Aug 13, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris may not be taking questions from the media, but President Trump is. The president even takes questions from the fakest members of the fake news media, one of which was in attendance at the White House press briefing on Thursday. HuffPost reporter Shirish Date, who is the senior White House correspondent for HuffPost, asked the president the following question: 

"Mr. President, after 3 1/2 years, do you regret, at all, all the lying you've done to the American people?" 

Trump was taken aback. While the president is used to hostile questions from the liberal media, reporters don't typically make their Trump Derangement Syndrome so obvious. 

"All the what?" the president asked. 

"All the lying. All the dishonesties," the reporter answered. 

"That who's done?" the president asked next. 

"You have done," answered the reporter. 

Trump wisely didn't dignify the hack's question with a response and simply moved on to another question. 

Liberal reporters typically hide their bias by rewording Democratic talking points into gotcha questions, like when CBS reporter Weijia Jiang asked President Trump why he waited so long to warn the American people about the Wuhan coronavirus, to give just one example. But reporters rarely come right out and accuse Republicans of lying. 

The thin veneer of journalism worn by the fake news media will continue to wear off as November's election draws near. 

