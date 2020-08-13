Joe Biden

After Calling For Major Mandate, Biden and Harris Hurry Off Stage to Avoid Questions

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 13, 2020 3:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
After Calling For Major Mandate, Biden and Harris Hurry Off Stage to Avoid Questions

Source: (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden and newly minted vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris held their first "press conference" today in Delaware but didn't take any questions. 

Before walking off stage to avoid scrutiny, Biden and Harris each called for a nationwide mask mandate and also said every governor in the country should mandate the same. They said the mandate should last for three months, meaning it would end on November 13. The election is on November 3.

"Let's institute a mask mandate nationwide immediately," Biden said. "Every American should be wearing a mask when they’re outside for the next three months at a minimum.”

President Trump, on the advice of Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Facui, has suggested Americans should wear masks when they can't social distance. He has also called wearing a mask patriotic, but has stopped short of calling for mandates.

Holding "press conferences" and then making statements without taking questions is a strategy the Biden campaign has employed often. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The One Tweet That Pretty Much Captures How Progressives Feel About Kamala Harris as Biden's VP Pick
Matt Vespa
Insane: America's Top Nuclear Weapons Maker...Was Subjected to a 'White Privilege' Re-education Session
Matt Vespa
O'Brien: President Trump Should Be Nominated For a Nobel Peace Prize
Katie Pavlich
Betsy DeVos Not Concerned by New Polls Sour on Reopening Schools
Cortney O'Brien
Austin City Council Joins the 'Defund the Police' Movement
Julio Rosas
Cuba's Communist Government Suffers Another Blow From the Trump Administration
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular