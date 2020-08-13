After Calling For Major Mandate, Biden and Harris Hurry Off Stage to Avoid Questions

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden and newly minted vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris held their first "press conference" today in Delaware but didn't take any questions.

Biden and Harris skip questions from reporters at the end of their press conference calling for a nationwide mask mandate.



Biden mutters to reporters: “We’ll talk about that later.” pic.twitter.com/RJmj2MSDaZ — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) August 13, 2020

Before walking off stage to avoid scrutiny, Biden and Harris each called for a nationwide mask mandate and also said every governor in the country should mandate the same. They said the mandate should last for three months, meaning it would end on November 13. The election is on November 3.

"Let's institute a mask mandate nationwide immediately," Biden said. "Every American should be wearing a mask when they’re outside for the next three months at a minimum.”

Joe Biden says having all Americans wearing masks outside will help the economy get back on track: "Be a patriot. Protect your fellow citizens. Step up. Do the right thing." https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/tAc6tkzSRW — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 13, 2020

President Trump, on the advice of Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Facui, has suggested Americans should wear masks when they can't social distance. He has also called wearing a mask patriotic, but has stopped short of calling for mandates.

Holding "press conferences" and then making statements without taking questions is a strategy the Biden campaign has employed often.

Second public appearance by Biden-Harris again consists of the candidates not taking any questions from the prsss. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 13, 2020

Biden and Harris want to force the entire country to wear masks



We should force them to read the Constitution — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 13, 2020