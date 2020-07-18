John Lewis

Dem Rep Tells Trump to 'Say Nothing' About John Lewis 'Death, So Here's What Trump Said.

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jul 18, 2020 4:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
Dem Rep Tells Trump to 'Say Nothing' About John Lewis 'Death, So Here's What Trump Said.

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Civil Rights leader and long-time Democratic Representative John Lewis died on Friday night. The 80-year-old Georgia congressman passed away in his Atlanta home after receiving hospice care for pancreatic cancer. On Saturday, California Democratic Rep. Karen Bass asked President Trump to "say nothing" about the passing of the civil rights hero. His body isn't even cold and Democrats like Bass are already using his death to race bait Americans. 

"Please let us mourn in peace," Rep. Bass tweeted. 

President Trump, fully entitled to mourn the death of John Lewis just like anybody else who admires his contributions, ignored the congresswoman's request. 

As noted in Rep. Bass's tweet, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany also expressed condolences to the family of John Lewis and hailed the "incredible contributions" the Civil Rights legend made to the country. 

Lewis was one of the keynote speakers at the March on Washington in 1963, and the only speaker to live long enough to witness the presidential election of Barack Obama. Lewis served 33 years in the United States Congress.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Guess How Much Money the WHO Spent to Fix Their Public Image
Beth Baumann

These Are the Prominent CEOs Advocating for a Nationwide Mask Mandate
Beth Baumann

Charles Barkley is Not Happy About Anti-White, Anti-Semitic Comments From Black Celebrities
Bronson Stocking

EXCLUSIVE: How One State Party Is Working to Attract Minorities to the GOP Platform
Beth Baumann
Wuhan Coronavirus Death Rate Drops for Twelfth Straight Week
Bronson Stocking
WATCH: Jim Clyburn Reflects on His Roughly 60-Year Friendship with John Lewis
VIP
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular