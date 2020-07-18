Dem Rep Tells Trump to 'Say Nothing' About John Lewis 'Death, So Here's What Trump Said.

Civil Rights leader and long-time Democratic Representative John Lewis died on Friday night. The 80-year-old Georgia congressman passed away in his Atlanta home after receiving hospice care for pancreatic cancer. On Saturday, California Democratic Rep. Karen Bass asked President Trump to "say nothing" about the passing of the civil rights hero. His body isn't even cold and Democrats like Bass are already using his death to race bait Americans.

"Please let us mourn in peace," Rep. Bass tweeted.

President Trump, fully entitled to mourn the death of John Lewis just like anybody else who admires his contributions, ignored the congresswoman's request.

As noted in Rep. Bass's tweet, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany also expressed condolences to the family of John Lewis and hailed the "incredible contributions" the Civil Rights legend made to the country.

Lewis was one of the keynote speakers at the March on Washington in 1963, and the only speaker to live long enough to witness the presidential election of Barack Obama. Lewis served 33 years in the United States Congress.