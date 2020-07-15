Border Patrol Agents Save Another Illegal Alien Suffering From Extreme Heat in Arizona Desert

Border Patrol agents saved an illegal alien in Arizona on Monday who was suffering heat-related injuries after illegally crossing the border into the United States.
Agents in the Tucson Sector encountered the 25-year-old Mexican national attempting to wave down cars on a roadway near the Three Points area, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). When agents performed an initial assessment of the man, he suddenly collapsed and became unresponsive. It was then one of the agents, a certified emergency medical technician, rendered medical aid that included performing CPR for several minutes. The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
"All U.S. Border Patrol agents are trained first responders and are taught basic lifesaving maneuvers such as CPR," CBP said in a press release. "Tucson Sector’s more than 230 EMTs and dozens of paramedics can render immediate care in the field, as well as in route to advanced medical facilities, to individuals in critical, lifesaving need. Collaboration with other federal, tribal, state and local partners ensures that people lost or injured in southern Arizona’s remote, inhospitable areas are given the best possible chance for survival."
Earlier this month, CBP agents tracked a group of three illegal aliens through a remote desert area near Wellton, Arizona. After apprehending one of the individuals, agents found the other two subjects deceased.
In June, agents in Texas encountered a group of seven illegal aliens near Hebbronville who told agents about two individuals left behind by the group during their arduous trek across the border. A search located the missing individuals, finding one unresponsive and another suffering from dehydration. The unresponsive individual was pronounced dead on the scene.
The treacherous terrain and sweltering heat in parts of Arizona and other remote places along the southwest border pose a serious danger to individuals looking to illegally enter the U.S. In April, CBP rescued four illegal aliens in distress in the Jacumba Mountain Wildnerness area, just south of Ocotillo, California.
CBP reports that more than 4,900 migrants were rescued along the southwest border in 2019.