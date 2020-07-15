Border Patrol Agents Save Another Illegal Alien Suffering From Extreme Heat in Arizona Desert

Border Patrol agents saved an illegal alien in Arizona on Monday who was suffering heat-related injuries after illegally crossing the border into the United States.

Agents in the Tucson Sector encountered the 25-year-old Mexican national attempting to wave down cars on a roadway near the Three Points area, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). When agents performed an initial assessment of the man, he suddenly collapsed and became unresponsive. It was then one of the agents, a certified emergency medical technician, rendered medical aid that included performing CPR for several minutes. The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further treatment.