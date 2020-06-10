CBP Finds 9 Illegal Aliens, One Dead in Texas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents have continually warned about the dangers of illegally crossing the United States border. Those warnings go unheeded by individuals and smugglers who continue to jeopardize the lives and safety of men, women and children.

On Sunday, Border Patrol agents in the Laredo Sector apprehended seven illegal aliens near Hebbronville, Texas. While questioning the group, agents learned about other individuals the group left behind during their illegal journey to the U.S.