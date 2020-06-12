It's Official: Minneapolis City Council Votes Unanimously to Abolish Police

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously voted on Friday to abolish the Police Department and replace the law enforcement agency with "a community-led public safety system." For communities its size, Minneapolis has one of the highest crime rates in the nation.

The 13-member city council, comprised of 12 Democrats and one Green Party member, voted to begin a year-long process of engaging "with every willing community member in Minneapolis" to come up with a new public safety model, Reuters reported.

On Sunday, a veto-proof majority of Minneapolis City Council members announced their intention to defund and disband the city's police department following the death of George Floyd and subsequent riots.

The far-left cry to "defund the police" is picking up steam in the Democratic Party, shocking those who thought the idea was too extreme even for today's Democratic Party.

On CNN, Alisyn Camerota gave every chance she could to Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender, who surely, Camerota imagined, didn't actually imagine a "police-free future" for Minneapolis. Oh, but she did. Earlier in the week, Bender had tweeted her intention to disband the police force, asking white people if they were "willing to dismantle white supremacy in all systems, including a new system?"

On Saturday, a mob of protesters called Mayor Jacob Frey out of his home to ask whether he supports defunding the city's police department. The angry crowd screamed obscenities and told the community-organizing mayor to "go home" after the mayor said "no" to the idea of abolishing cops.

The council has established a new workgroup to deliver recommendations by July 24 on how to transform the city's public safety system.