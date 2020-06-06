Mob Turns on Minneapolis Mayor Who Won't Defund Police

The left is getting crazier. Jacob Frey, the Democratic mayor of Minneapolis, was booed on Saturday by an angry mob upset at the mayor for not defunding and disbanding the Minneapolis Police Department. According to the mayor's office, protesters near Frey's home demanded the mayor come out of his home and address the mob.

"Yes or no? Will you commit to defunding the Minneapolis Police Department?" asked the speaker. "What did I say? We don't want no mo police! Is that clear?" The speaker then instructed the crowd to listen carefully to the mayor's answer since he's "up for reelection next year."

"And if he says 'no,' guess what the f*** we gonna do next year?" the speaker warned.

When the mayor answered "no," the speaker ripped the microphone from his hands and shouted, "Get the f*** out of here! No racists! No white supremacists!"

"Go home Jacob. Go home," protesters angrily shouted.

"Shame! Shame! Shame!," the crowd spittled, flipping off the mayor as they ignored guidelines on social distancing and large gatherings.

Whoa. @MayorFrey is asked “Will you commit to defunding police, yes or no?” Speaker says his re-election hinges on the answer. Couldn’t hear answer but the crowd erupts in boos, chanting “GO HOME JACOB.”



Full video: pic.twitter.com/zODcbYGdeS — David Schuman (@david_schuman) June 6, 2020

“Go home,” protesters yell at Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey because he said he doesn’t want to defund the police

pic.twitter.com/00MIM60P5L — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 6, 2020

The mob won't be happy until police are abolished and complete anarchy, like we've seen in Minneapolis recently, becomes the new normal. Even a liberal community-organizing mayor like Jacob Frey isn't crazy enough for these loons.

On Thursday, Mayor Frey was seen crying harder than anyone else in attendance at George Floyd's memorial service in Minneapolis.

Have y’all seen this? The Minneapolis Democratic mayor Jacob Frey crying harder than anyone else at the funeral ?? #GeorgeFloyd #Politics #pandering #Democrats pic.twitter.com/Ik5WeraNwF — Angela Stanton King ???? (@theangiestanton) June 6, 2020

In a conference call with governors, President Trump held Mayor Frey responsible for the rioting and violence in Minneapolis.

"I mean I’ve never seen anything like it," the president said. "Where the police were told to abandon the police house and it was ransacked, and really destroyed. Millions of millions of dollars are going to have to go back to fix it."

Mayor Frey and other Democrats like Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) are now asking for federal assistance in rebuilding from the riots.

They made their bed. They can lie in it.