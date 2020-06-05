Firebomb

Molotov Cocktail Lawyers Back in Jail After Appeals Court Reverses Bail Decision

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jun 05, 2020 10:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Molotov Cocktail Lawyers Back in Jail After Appeals Court Reverses Bail Decision

Source: Twitter/Screenshot

An appeals court ordered two lawyers accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail inside a police vehicle to report back to jail. The decision comes two days after a judge allowed the accused to post bail and return home. 

On Wednesday, Salmah Rizvi, a former Obama administration official in both the State and Defense Departments, guaranteed the bail of Urooj Rahman, one of two New York City attorneys accused in the failed attack on a police cruiser parked outside the 88th Precinct in Fort Greene. 

Authorities say Urooj Rahman and Colinford King Mattis tossed a Molotov cocktail through a broken window of a police cruiser just before 1 a.m. local time on Saturday. After the firebomb failed to ignite, Rahman jumped into a van and sped off with Mattis. Cops pursued the vehicle and apprehended both suspects. Cops discovered another Molotov cocktail and a gasoline container in the back seat of the vehicle.

According to court papers, surveillance cameras outside the precinct captured the attack on video. Authorities say a witness has come forward claiming Rahman was passing out Molotov cocktails to other protesters earlier in the day. 

A picture surfaced showing Rahman sitting in the passenger side of a van holding a Molotov cocktail.

The court ordered both suspects to be released on home detention with a GPS monitor and surrender all travel documents. But both suspects are now back in custody following the appeal court's ruling. If convicted, they face up to 20 years behind bars.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

If Liberals Were Triggered by Tom Cotton’s Op-Ed, They’re Bound for a Chernobyl-Like Meltdown Over the WSJ’s Piece About Police Racism
Matt Vespa
Expert Advice: It Looks Like the 180-Degree Turn on COVID Lockdowns Just Became a Huge In-Kind Contribution to Trump's Re-election
Matt Vespa
Liberal Writer Shreds NYT for Creating Made Up Criteria to Renounce Tom Cotton's Op-Ed on George Floyd Riots
Matt Vespa
CNN Jim Acosta's Facepalm-Worthy Moment At Trump's Presser Today
Matt Vespa
Clown: NYT's Krugman Apologizes for Peddling Conspiracy That Trump Corrupted the BLS Amid Solid Jobs Report
Matt Vespa
Independent Commission Finds Hickenlooper Guilty on Two Ethics Violations
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular