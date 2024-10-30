We Have Another Interesting Development in Nevada

Again, let’s not take this as an accurate compass of where the state is heading on election night. Even with the good early voting news, there’s still time for Democrats to right the ship next week. Still, we remain in unprecedented territory, and these vote totals are something to behold. Jon Ralston’s been covering these early and mail vote totals, where he quipped that we’re at a point where Harry Reid’s ghost will start haunting post offices. These figures for the GOP have never been seen in the Reid Machine era (via Nevada Independent):
NV GOP ballot lead closer to 43,000.— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) October 30, 2024
Look at rural R-D %ages:
Lyon 57-18
Douglas 59-21
Carson 47-29
Nye 54-20
Elko 65-13
Churchill 65-15
Humboldt 66-14
White Pine 63-17
Storey 55-21
Lander 71-11
Pershing 62-17
Mineral 48-27
Lincoln 68-12
Eureka 75-8
Esmeralda 62-11
RED ZONE https://t.co/jh7wuzjd2O
Story of tonight (sorry Lin):— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) October 30, 2024
GOP won Clark in-person for 1st time under double digits, +2,900.
Dems won Clark mail by 24 points, +2,300. But only 9,000 Clark mail ballots (I'm certain DeJoy is hiding mail in his basement.)
And rural votes enough to boost GOP statewide lead. https://t.co/RPkYyrXE06
NV voting update for Tuesday:— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) October 30, 2024
GOP has upped statewide lead to 42,000 ballots, or 5.6 percent.
Blog update coming.
Republicans are still winning the mail vote in Nevada… just astounding. We’ve really never seen this before in the Silver State. https://t.co/xtEeRLFjp9— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 30, 2024
Bottom line: Still not enough Clark mail ballots to offset GOP in-person votes and rural tidal wave.
GOP statewide lead now: 42,800, or 5.6 percent
Clark GOP in-person win was lowest so far, only 9 points. But only 9,000 Clark mail ballots counted, which helped Dems gain 2,200, more than offset by Clark in-person. There are more Clark in-person votes (274,000) than Clark mail ballots (260,000). It seems impossible that will last. And those rural margins!
Pretty soon the ghost of Harry Reid is going to start haunting post offices...
[…]
...we are closing in on 60 percent of the vote being in (774,000) -- and maybe already there. If the Dems are not doing well with the 200,000 indies who have voted (and they keep gaining in vote share) and the 200,000 more likley to vote, and if the low volume of Clark ballots does not change in the next week (it seemingly has to because it is only 57 percent of the 2020 overall total), the Dems will lose Nevada for the first time in 20 years.
Is it time for Dems to panic? No, no. Still time.
I'll tell you when.
And there’s the key line: there’s “still time” for Democrats to turn things around. In other words, keep voting Republicans. Vote like your life depends on it.
