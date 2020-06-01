Two NYC Corporate Lawyers Charged in Failed Molotov Cocktail Attack on NYPD

It’s madness out there. The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police has sparked a wave of riots across the country. Rioting, looting, and vandalism are flooding the streets of America’s cities. Floyd was arrested for a false document charge, he was placed under arrest, and died when Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for nearly ten minutes. It’s all on video. Floyd is heard crying out that he was unable to breathe. He passed out and later died. Chauvin was fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. The other three officers present also had their positions terminated within the department. There should be protests. There should be anger. There was no reason for Floyd to die. It’s an outrage that’s now totally been wiped away as looters and rioters have taken over the streets.

Our own Julio Rosas was on the ground in Minneapolis to cover the chaos and had never seen anything quite like it. He’s covered multiple protests across the country, some of them full of Antifa characters, and he was just floored at the anarchy that erupted due to weak Democratic leadership. Be sure to follow his coverage.

Yet, we’re going to the Big Apple for this insane story of two corporate lawyers being charged in a failed Molotov cocktail attack on the NYPD. Luckily, it failed to ignite, cops gave chase and arrested them, and it was all captured on video. The publication added that they would be facing federal charges (via NY Daily News):

Two Brooklyn lawyers, including an Ivy League graduate corporate attorney, are facing federal charges over accusations they tossed a Molotov cocktail into an NYPD vehicle early Saturday morning during a protest over the police killing of George Floyd. Colinford Mattis, 32, a corporate lawyer and member of Community Board 5 in East New York, was charged along with fellow attorney Urooj Rahman with the attempted attack on an empty police cruiser parked outside the 88th Precinct station house in Fort Greene. […] Authorities say Rahman, 31, tossed a bottle filled with gasoline through a broken window into the cruiser just before 1 am Saturday but the Molotov cocktail failed to ignite. Rahman jumped into a van driven by Mattis and they sped off, court papers allege. The attempted torching was captured by video surveillance cameras outside the precinct stationhouse on DeKalb Ave., according to court papers. Cops gave chase and stopped the van nearby on Willoughby St. They found the makings of another Molotov cocktail in the back seat along with a gasoline container, authorities say. “No rational human being can ever believe that hurling firebombs at police officers and vehicles is justified," said Brooklyn U.S Attorney Richard Donoghue.

This isn’t about Floyd anymore, folks. Maybe for a millisecond, it was and that’s sad—because there appear to be protests mostly in smaller urban and suburban areas where it is peaceful. There’s also footage of officers voicing support for the protests and praying with the activists. As for the mob, however, President Trump has to make moves to put it down. It’s been nearly a week of chaos. It’s time to re-establish law and order.

