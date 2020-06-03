Former Obama Official Secures Bail for Rioter Charged in Molotov Cocktail Attack

One of two corporate lawyers charged in a failed Molotov cocktail attack on a police vehicle is out on bail thanks to a former Obama intelligence official who helped secure her release.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Salmah Rizvi, a former Obama administration official in both the State and Defense Departments, has guaranteed the bail of Urooj Rahman, one of two New York City attorneys accused in the failed attack on a police cruiser parked outside the 88th Precinct in Fort Greene.

The former Obama administration official who is also now an attorney described the alleged firebomber as her "best friend" before guaranteeing her bail of $250,000. Rizvi's work in the intelligence community involved "high-value work" that "would often inform the President's Daily Briefs," according to Rizvi's bio at the Islamic Scholarship Fund, as reported by the Free Beacon.

According to the report, Rizvi received a law school scholarship sponsored by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, an anti-Israel group that supports terrorist organizations like Hamas and continues to discourage Muslim-Americans from assisting the FBI in counter-terrorism efforts. During her time at New York University School of Law, Rizvi was a fellow at Al-Haq, an organization founded in opposition to the "legal status of Israel as an occupying power." She also received a scholarship from a group founded by the now-deceased older brother of liberal activist and billionaire George Soros.

Authorities say Urooj Rahman, 31, tossed a Molotov cocktail through a broken window of a police cruiser just before 1 a.m. local time on Saturday. After the firebomb failed to ignite, Rahman jumped into a van and sped off with another suspect. Cops pursued the vehicle and apprehended both suspects. Cops discovered another Molotov cocktail and a gasoline container in the back seat of the vehicle.

A picture also surfaced showing Rahman sitting in the passenger side of the van holding a Molotov cocktail.

Urooj Rahman prepares to toss a Molotov cocktail out of the passenger-side window of a van early Saturday, May 30, outside the 88th Precinct stationhouse in Brooklyn but the Molotov cocktail failed to ignite.



She is a a corporate lawyer & member of Community Board 5 in East NY. pic.twitter.com/4QnxaplDf1 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 1, 2020

According to court papers, surveillance cameras outside the precinct captured the failed attack on video. Authorities say a witness has also come forward claiming Rahman was passing out Molotov cocktails to other protesters earlier on Saturday.

The court ordered Rahman to be released on home detention with a GPS monitor and surrender all travel documents. If convicted, Rahman faces up to 20 years behind bars.

Members of the Biden campaign and several celebrities have donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a far-left group that bails out rioters. Police have arrested hundreds of protesters as fires, looting, vandalism and widespread violence continues across the country.