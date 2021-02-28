Cuomo Backpedals Decision to Appoint Former Judge to Investigate Sexual Harassment Claims Against Him

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Sunday backpedaled a decision to appoint a former federal judge to investigate sexual harassment allegations made against him. This is the second sexual harassment claim against Cuomo to arise.

Charlotte Bennett, 25, claims the governor harassed her while the two were alone in his office. He allegedly asked inappropriate questions, like whether she was monogamous in her relationships and willing to have sex with older men.

Originally, Cuomo tapped former U.S. District Judge Barbara Jones to conduct the investigation. Jones was reportedly a former law partner of one of Cuomo's closest advisers. He reversed his decision after criticism, particularly from members of his own party.

My Official Statement in Response to the @nytimes Story on Governor Cuomo’s Sexual Harassment Victim ?? pic.twitter.com/MnKTJlfqqZ — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) February 28, 2021

This is no joke. There must be an independent investigation into these allegations.



The accused CANNOT appoint the investigator. PERIOD. https://t.co/a7AcScvV9f — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) February 28, 2021

My statement on the allegations of sexual harassment by Governor Cuomo: pic.twitter.com/3aIniWFzJ0 — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) February 28, 2021

Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett’s detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read.



There must be an independent investigation - not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2021

.@NYGovCuomo, you are a monster, and it is time for you to go. Now. — Alessandra Biaggi (@Biaggi4NY) February 27, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said the Biden administration supports an independent investigation into the matter.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the sexual assault allegations against NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: "There should be an independent review of these allegations. They're serious. ... That's something we all support and the President supports" #CNNSOTU https://t.co/CxHK6Kgx7f pic.twitter.com/pPoDl1xhQ6 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 28, 2021

According to the New York Times, Cuomo will now ask New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) and New York Court of Appeals Chief Judge Janet DiFiore to conduct the investigation.

Beth Garvey, special counsel and senior advisor to Gov. Cuomo, released the following statement about the decision to change course: