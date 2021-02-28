Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo Backpedals Decision to Appoint Former Judge to Investigate Sexual Harassment Claims Against Him

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Feb 28, 2021 12:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
Cuomo Backpedals Decision to Appoint Former Judge to Investigate Sexual Harassment Claims Against Him

Source: Kevin P. Coughlin/ Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Sunday backpedaled a decision to appoint a former federal judge to investigate sexual harassment allegations made against him. This is the second sexual harassment claim against Cuomo to arise.

Charlotte Bennett, 25, claims the governor harassed her while the two were alone in his office. He allegedly asked inappropriate questions, like whether she was monogamous in her relationships and willing to have sex with older men.

Originally, Cuomo tapped former U.S. District Judge Barbara Jones to conduct the investigation. Jones was reportedly a former law partner of one of Cuomo's closest advisers. He reversed his decision after criticism, particularly from members of his own party. 

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said the Biden administration supports an independent investigation into the matter.

According to the New York Times, Cuomo will now ask New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) and New York Court of Appeals Chief Judge Janet DiFiore to conduct the investigation.

Beth Garvey, special counsel and senior advisor to Gov. Cuomo, released the following statement about the decision to change course:

"The Governor's Office wants a review of the sexual harassment claims made against the Governor to be done in a manner beyond reproach.  We had selected former Federal Judge Barbara Jones, with a stellar record for qualifications and integrity, but we want to avoid even the perception of a lack of independence or inference of politics. 

"Accordingly we have asked the Attorney General of New York State and the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals to jointly select an independent and qualified lawyer in private practice without political affiliation to conduct a thorough review of the matter and issue a public report. The work product will be solely controlled by that independent lawyer personally selected by the Attorney General and Chief Judge.  

All members of the Governor's office will cooperate fully.  We will have no further comment until the report is issued." 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

WaPo Editor: Why Is Biden Cozying Up to a Know 'Dictator?'
Beth Baumann

WATCH: Jen Psaki's Terrible Spin on the Pork-filled American Rescue Plan
Beth Baumann

Meijer's Alternative COVID Relief Bill Slashes Total Cost, Offers More In Direct Cash Payments
Beth Baumann

One College Is Feeling the Impact of Adopting an Anti-white Policy
Connor McNulty
WATCH: President Biden Had Another 'Senior Moment'
Bronson Stocking

Bill Maher Has Quite the Message for Social Justice Warriors
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular