Another Woman Accuses Gov. Cuomo of Sexually Harassing Her

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) has defended his heartless, homicidal policy of sending Covid-infected patients into vulnerable nursing home populations. Who could do such a thing? Apparently, the same type of person who has no problem sexually harassing his subordinates, allegedly. The governor has now been accused of sexual harassment by two individuals.

The latest accuser, a 25-year-old former staffer, says Cuomo sexually harassed her last spring when she was alone with the governor in his office. The woman, Charlotte Bennett, says Cuomo would ask her inappropriate sexual questions, like whether she was monogamous in her relationships and willing to have sex with older men. The alleged incident took place on June 5, around the same time the liberal media was fawning over the governor and dismissing reports about the governor's deadly nursing home policy.

Ms. Bennett's accusations reflect a pattern of behavior consistent with earlier accusations made by another former aide to the governor, Lindsey Boylan. Boylan accused Cuomo of making inappropriate comments, like asking her to play "strip poker" and kissing her on the lips. The former aide says the governor would make references to Monica Lewinksy and Bill Clinton's sexual relationship and ridicule other staffers in the office about their relationships and significant others.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to see the governor held accountable. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) called the governor a "sexual predator" and demanded his resignation. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has called the accusations against the governor "extraordinarily serious" and asked the state legislature to investigate.