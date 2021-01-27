Joe Biden
AOC Flexes: Biden's Copying the Progressive Agenda

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Jan 27, 2021 9:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a 60-day moratorium on new leases for oil and gas on federal lands. It's part of the Biden administration's response to the "climate change crisis." The goal, according to the administration, is to eliminate the use of coal, oil and natural gas by the year 2035. 

The Ute Indian Tribe, the second largest Indian reservation in the United States, raised concerns about the executive order, saying it not only attacks their economy but threatens their sovereignty. Four Democrats have already come out in opposition to the executive order. Their primary concern was eliminating hundreds of thousands of jobs while the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic rages on.

When NBC News' White House Correspondent Geoff Bennett pointed to similarities to the Green New Deal, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) couldn't help but take credit for the move.

Progressives said they would do everything in their power to push Biden towards a far-left agenda. This is further proof that they're cashing in on their promises. These executive orders are just the beginning.

