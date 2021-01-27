AOC Flexes: Biden's Copying the Progressive Agenda

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a 60-day moratorium on new leases for oil and gas on federal lands. It's part of the Biden administration's response to the "climate change crisis." The goal, according to the administration, is to eliminate the use of coal, oil and natural gas by the year 2035.

The Ute Indian Tribe, the second largest Indian reservation in the United States, raised concerns about the executive order, saying it not only attacks their economy but threatens their sovereignty. Four Democrats have already come out in opposition to the executive order. Their primary concern was eliminating hundreds of thousands of jobs while the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic rages on.

When NBC News' White House Correspondent Geoff Bennett pointed to similarities to the Green New Deal, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) couldn't help but take credit for the move.

It’s striking how much of Biden’s climate executive actions reflect major elements of the Green New Deal — tackling climate change while addressing economic/racial injustice — without actually *being the Green New Deal. Some political sleight of hand. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 27, 2021

It’s almost as if we helped shape the platform ?? https://t.co/zXn3VcAbYw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 27, 2021

Progressives said they would do everything in their power to push Biden towards a far-left agenda. This is further proof that they're cashing in on their promises. These executive orders are just the beginning.