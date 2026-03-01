10 Reported Dead After Pakistanis Attempt to Storm U.S. Embassy

At least 10 people were reportedly killed after pro-Iranian protestors reportedly tried to storm the U.S. embassy in Pakistan after U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

At least 10 people were killed after security forces fired on the people breaking into the building, Bloomberg News reported.

BREAKING: Iraqis are trying to take over the American Embassy.



Security forces are firing back. pic.twitter.com/DvW5DVKtcH — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 1, 2026

Video shows people trying to break into the building while what appears to be military forces fire back. Hundreds of people reportedly surrounded the building.

Violent clashes erupted in the Pakistani city of Karachi after hundreds of protesters attempted to storm the U.S. Consulate following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



Authorities said at least nine people were killed and more… pic.twitter.com/JkFoo7VfAT — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 1, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Leftists are SLAMMING President Trump after US Marines opened fire on Pakistanis who STORMED the US Consulate in Karachi



REMINDER: Obama is NO LONGER the President. Trump is NOT going to allow another Benghazi.



You storm our consulate, you leave in a bodybag 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6H6dLGhGkW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 1, 2026

If you haven’t seen this angle, these are the gates leading to the interior compound of the U.S. Consulate in Karachi. If they get past that point they’ll scatter, and it’ll be overrun.



That flagpole is inside of the compound. Don’t.

pic.twitter.com/1KHfcLdWrN — Ronnie Adkins (@RonnieAdkins) March 1, 2026

If you’re trying to break into the consulate, that isn’t a “protest”, it’s an attack - so yeah, the marines fired on them to stop it. https://t.co/6sYbUOszWN — Peter Hague (@peterrhague) March 1, 2026

The people shot were attempting to storm the consulate. The Marines’ job is to defend it. It sounds like they did their job correctly. https://t.co/EX6AbxPo6V — Carl (@HistoryBoomer) March 1, 2026

