10 Reported Dead After Pakistanis Attempt to Storm U.S. Embassy

At least 10 people were reportedly killed after pro-Iranian protestors reportedly tried to storm the U.S. embassy in Pakistan after U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
At least 10 people were killed after security forces fired on the people breaking into the building, Bloomberg News reported.
BREAKING: Iraqis are trying to take over the American Embassy.— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 1, 2026
Security forces are firing back. pic.twitter.com/DvW5DVKtcH
Video shows people trying to break into the building while what appears to be military forces fire back. Hundreds of people reportedly surrounded the building.
Violent clashes erupted in the Pakistani city of Karachi after hundreds of protesters attempted to storm the U.S. Consulate following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 1, 2026
Authorities said at least nine people were killed and more… pic.twitter.com/JkFoo7VfAT
🚨 BREAKING: Leftists are SLAMMING President Trump after US Marines opened fire on Pakistanis who STORMED the US Consulate in Karachi— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 1, 2026
REMINDER: Obama is NO LONGER the President. Trump is NOT going to allow another Benghazi.
You storm our consulate, you leave in a bodybag 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6H6dLGhGkW
If you haven’t seen this angle, these are the gates leading to the interior compound of the U.S. Consulate in Karachi. If they get past that point they’ll scatter, and it’ll be overrun.— Ronnie Adkins (@RonnieAdkins) March 1, 2026
That flagpole is inside of the compound. Don’t.
pic.twitter.com/1KHfcLdWrN
If you’re trying to break into the consulate, that isn’t a “protest”, it’s an attack - so yeah, the marines fired on them to stop it. https://t.co/6sYbUOszWN— Peter Hague (@peterrhague) March 1, 2026
The people shot were attempting to storm the consulate. The Marines’ job is to defend it. It sounds like they did their job correctly. https://t.co/EX6AbxPo6V— Carl (@HistoryBoomer) March 1, 2026
