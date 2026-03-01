This Iranian-American Dem Just Shamed Her Party About the Airstrikes and Trump on CNN
When a Tyrant Dies, Let the Truth Be Loud
Pete Hegseth, Vindicated (Part Deux)
Here's the Delusional Reason Chris Murphy Thinks President Trump Authorized Airstrikes on Iran.
U.S. B-2 Bombers Carried Out Another Successful Strike on Iranian Ballistic Missile Sites
Iran and Trump's Impossibles
Trump Calls on Iranian Military to Lay Down Arms or Face Certain Death
Thomas Massie Joins in With Democrat Allies Who Claim That Iran Strikes Are to Distract From Epstein
Miami Man Gets 4.5 Years in Prison for Possessing 450 Stolen or Counterfeit Accounts
Illegal Immigrant Sentenced to 19 Years Over Alleged $4M Romance, Business Scams
Iran Moves to Install New Supreme Leader After Death of Supreme Leader Khamenei
Connecticut Man Sentenced to 6 Years for Online Threats Targeting South Carolina FBI Agent
Possible Islamic Terror Attack at Iconic Austin Bar Leaves Two Dead and Many Wounded
Dems Defend Dead Iranian Tyrants
10 Reported Dead After Pakistanis Attempt to Storm U.S. Embassy

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 01, 2026 6:35 PM
10 Reported Dead After Pakistanis Attempt to Storm U.S. Embassy
AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary

At least 10 people were reportedly killed after pro-Iranian protestors reportedly tried to storm the U.S. embassy in Pakistan after U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. 

At least 10 people were killed after security forces fired on the people breaking into the building, Bloomberg News reported

Video shows people trying to break into the building while what appears to be military forces fire back. Hundreds of people reportedly surrounded the building. 

