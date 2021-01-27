Natural Gas

'Your Order Is an Attack on Our Economy': Indian Tribe's Letter About a New Biden Order

Beth Baumann
Posted: Jan 27, 2021 6:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool

The Ute Indian Tribe, the second largest Indian reservation in the United States, sent a letter to Acting Secretary of the Interior Scott de la Vega about President Joe Biden's executive order that put a 60-day moratorium on permits relating to onshore and offshore oil and gas development. Those permits also include drilling.

According to the Tribe's Chairman, Luke Duncan, the executive order will have a harmful impact on his people. He is asking for the Department of the Interior to make an exemption to the order, allowing for permits to take place on tribal lands.

"Your order is a direct attack on our economy, sovereignty, and our right to self-determination," Duncan wrote. "Indian lands are not federal public lands. Any actions on our lands and interests can only be taken after effective tribal consultation."

Duncan called on de la Vega to either completely withdraw the executive order or amend it so tribal sovereignty laws are respected.

Last year, Congress passed the Great American Outdoors Act, which reallocates fees from drilling on Bureau of Land Management lands to the National Parks Service and National Forest Service. The money is used for maintaining those parks and forests. According to the Colorado Sun, BLM currently has 26.3 million acres under lease to oil and gas producers. 

Not having new permits threatens conservation efforts across the country.

